Solutions 30 broadens cooperation with Orange Poland to Warsaw zone

Solutions 30, a long-term partner of Orange, has been awarded a new multi-year contract by Orange Poland to provide installation and maintenance services for copper and FTTH network in the entire Warsaw zone. As such, Solutions 30 will operate in the Warsaw zone as of November 1st, 2022. The Warsaw zone presents the biggest business potential in Poland, as it is the most densely populated area of the country.

This multi-year contract is a key milestone in the development of Solutions 30 in Poland and confirms the relevance of its strategy, which is gaining momentum in new fields and new geographies with significant potential.

Wojciech Pomykała, CEO of Solutions 30 Poland, stated: “We entered the Polish market in 2019 and have grown successfully through mergers and acquisitions as well as keeping customers’ KPI as our number one priority at all times. We would like to extend our thanks to Orange Poland for their continued trust into Solutions 30. This contract, which broadens our relationship to maintain existing clients’ installations and support deployment of fiber-based broadband internet, a strategic business, is a recognition of the constant commitment of our teams to Orange. I am convinced that the quality of the collaboration between Orange Poland and Solutions 30 will open new areas of cooperation in the future.”

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals, and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).

Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

