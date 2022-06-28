Solutions 30 enters into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of EnergyGo

SOLUTIONS 30

Solutions 30 today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of EnergyGo, a specialist in energy renovation. With this transaction, the group confirms that it is resuming its external growth strategy and is accelerating the development of its activities in the field of energy transition, a market that is estimated to represent nearly €20 billion per year in France and which is a significant driver of programmes to reduce energy consumption throughout Europe.

Founded in 2010, EnergyGo offers turnkey energy renovation solutions to households eligible for subsidies. EnergyGo operates in a dynamic market, supported by government stimulus plans to accelerate energy transition and addresses a triple challenge: (i) fight against climate change, (ii) support cost-of-living through reduced energy bills and (iii) improve both the comfort and the value of homes.

EnergyGo relies on a network of certified contractors and has carried out more than 4,000 energy renovation projects in 2021, generating a turnover of over €53 million. Today, EnergyGo is the benchmark in the Auvergne-Rhône Alpes region and is recording rapid growth in its business with a fourfold increase in turnover between 2019 and 2021, a solid profitability and a sound, debt-free financial structure.

With this transaction, Solutions 30 aims to strengthen its service offering for residential customers in the energy transition market and to extend the company's commitment to making the changes, that are transforming people' daily lives, accessible to all. Together, Solutions 30 and EnergyGo will play a full part in turning Europe's energy transition into a reality, with their complementary positioning in terms of service offering, geographical coverage and targeted customers, sharing a common approach to multi-technical services.

Raphaël Assouline, CEO and current majority shareholder of EnergyGo commented: “Joining Solutions 30, means EnergyGo will further expand its reach by leveraging the group's extensive network. We are very proud of EnergyGo's growth, thanks to the extraordinary commitment of our teams, and I am delighted to be part of a high-performance group where we share the same quality standards and strong growth momentum to establish ourselves as the leader in efficiency in both technology and energy”.

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chairman of the Management Board of Solutions 30, added: “This acquisition will accelerate the development of Solutions 30 in the field of energy transition. It allows us to significantly expand our range of services in energy renovation, an area that is a powerful driver for addressing the challenges of energy consumption reduction, as reaffirmed in the European REPowerEU plan. EnergyGo is the leader in the French region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and with the support of Solutions 30, it has the resources to become a European champion, thus playing an active and significant role in improving the quality of our environment. The target market is considerable and rapidly growing, and we are uniquely positioned to serve it thanks to our operating platform established throughout Europe”.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks, once the information-consultation process with EnergyGo's Employee Representative Bodies has been successfully completed and subject to regulatory approvals and the customary preconditions being met.

About EnergyGo

EnergyGo is an expert in the energy renovation of individual homes, with more than 25,000 projects completed since its creation in 2010.

A firm believer in the benefits of comprehensive and efficient renovation, EnergyGo has developed the necessary expertise to help its clients improve the insulation of their homes, their heating and hot water systems, ventilation and the supply of electricity through self-consumption of solar energy.

With more than 140 employees, EnergyGo's DNA is to offer a single point of contact providing a turnkey solution to its customers. This includes a thermal and technical study of the home to guide them towards the most effective solutions, administrative support for all the procedures required to complete their projects, and financial support to optimise their remaining costs and thus provide them with better access to the renovation of their homes.

EnergyGo has teamed up with RGE-certified technical partners who are experts in their field of work, guided by strong values: trust, respect and the interests of the client.

More information : www.energy-go.fr/

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30).

Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information www.solutions30.com

