Solutions First Financial Group Presented With St. Jude's Research Hospital Donor Badge

·1 min read

ARIZONA, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions First Financial Group is proud to announce that they have recently received the St. Jude Research Hospital Donor Badge, a form of recognition that shows the firms dedication to support the efforts of the St. Jude organization and community.

St. Jude Research Hospital is a non-profit organization that specializes in childhood cancer research. The families whose children receive treatment at the facility get all care at no cost, running strictly on the donations from outside sources. Solutions First Financial Group has been supporting St. Jude Research Hospital and their efforts of care for over 6 years, making monthly donations to the organization.

Owner of Solutions First Financial Group, Joe Donti, says, "Throughout the years of coaching families and helping them navigate the uncertainty of financial matters, we've encountered clients that have shared heartfelt stories regarding their children and grandchildren. As parents and grandparents ourselves, those stories resonated with us and we felt St. Jude's would be the best possible way we could help champion their efforts with medical research on behalf of those most affected with childhood diseases. We greatly believe in St. Jude's pursuit to create the best possible curable outcome for children."

Solutions First Financial Group is a full-service financial advisory firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The firm believes in the importance of community and understands the village it takes to run such an important organization that has the power to change lives of many. The badge will be proudly presented on their website, https://solutionsfirstgroup.com/, and the firm looks forward to continuing its support of St. Jude. For more information, contact Solutions First Financial Group at 9375 Shea BLVD., Suite 100 in Scottsdale, call them at (602) 492 – 9945, email them at info@solutionsfirstgroup.com, or visit https://solutionsfirstgroup.com/

Solutions First Financial Group is an independent financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM, Solutions First Financial Group, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® are not affiliated companies. Our firm does not provide tax or legal advice. 1126628 – 12/21.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is not affiliated with Solutions First Financial Group nor AEWM.

