Solutions by Text Announces Integrated Partnership with AKUVO

Partnership will enhance consumer collections with conversational messaging capabilities for banks and credit unions

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions by Text, a compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging solutions focused on consumer financial services, today announced an integrated partnership with AKUVO, creator of Aperture, a cloud-based collections platform. The partnership will enable AKUVO's community of credit unions, banks, and fintechs to leverage Solution by Text's FinText(™) platform to maximize productivity and results.

A pioneer in the text messaging space, Solutions by Text (SBT) will embed directly into the AKUVO platform to provide seamless conversational messaging capabilities to AKUVO customers. SBT's FinText(™) platform offers tools and capabilities to increase right party contact and agent productivity, coupled with enhanced access to data and analytics information.

"The combination of AKUVO's industry-leading portfolio risk and delinquency management tools and SBT's messaging expertise will empower collection organizations to reach their consumers in their preferred channel to drive positive financial results. We're proud to partner with AKUVO to offer their customers a messaging experience built on a deep knowledge of consumer behavior and industry compliance," says David Baxter, CEO of Solutions by Text.

"We're thrilled to partner with Solutions by Text to provide access to their compliance-first technology and industry expertise. We believe the integration of Aperture with FinText(™) will bring immediate value to our customers and allow for more convenient and efficient use of the text channel within collections" says Steve Castagna, COO of AKUVO.

About Solutions by Text

Solutions by Text (SBT) is the pioneer of FinText(™), empowering consumer finance companies to engage, interact and transact with their consumers in real time. SBT has provided compliance-first conversational messaging solutions since 2008 and is reimagining text and payments to create a seamless and optimized bill pay experience for companies and their consumers.

About AKUVO

AKUVO is the creator of Aperture, a modern, cloud-based collection platform powered by data and analytics. Built by a team of individuals, each with more than 20 years' experience, the company takes a visionary, behavior-based approach to credit risk and delinquency management through its products and consulting services. To learn more, visit http://www.akuvo.com.

