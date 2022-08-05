Solvay announces the early redemption of senior bonds on the back of record results

Solvay S.A.

Brussels, August 5, 2022 - before market opening -- Solvay has decided to exercise its residual maturity call option on the 2022 €-senior bonds 1.625%, ISIN BE6282459609 (outstanding of €377.5 million out of the initial amount of €750 million) as soon as possible. Such exercise will be implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions of the related prospectus (see the notice).

Karim Hajjar, CFO of Solvay, commented: “This early redemption, on the back of yet another record set of results, gives us the opportunity to further improve our balance sheet. Since 2019, we have structurally improved cash generation and strongly deleveraged Solvay’s balance sheet, and this equips us to confront turbulent times with confidence. ”

Attachment



