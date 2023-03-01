U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,711.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,089.50
    +17.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,905.10
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.55
    +0.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.04 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.48
    -0.47 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9960
    -0.2030 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,765.34
    +462.31 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.17
    +7.64 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,916.82
    +40.54 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market

Solvay S.A.
·2 min read
Solvay S.A.
Solvay S.A.

Solvay highlights innovation and growth opportunities in Aerospace & Defense market

The Group held a webinar focused on activities in its Composite Materials division

Brussels, March 1, 2023 - 08:45 CET

Solvay held a webinar for the investment community on its activities serving the Aerospace & Defense sector – which will become part of the future SpecialtyCo. Today, this sector is addressed mainly by the Composite Materials business, which is currently included in the Materials business segment. This webinar marked the sixth webinar in Solvay’s series that began in December 2021. Topics of the previous webinars were an explanation of innovative materials supplied to the automotive industry, an update on Solvay’s consumer-facing businesses, a presentation on the Peroxides business, a description of the Company's progress and future in Soda Ash & Derivatives, and an ESG update.

Composite Materials have many benefits, including reducing weight, increasing design freedom, and enabling increased production throughput. These benefits can provide up to 25% increased fuel efficiency and thus, reduced greenhouse gas emissions. This results in better aircraft that burn less fuel and are therefore cheaper to operate.

Solvay’s technologies are on the roughly 8,000 passenger planes in the sky right now. The company has a balanced exposure to commercial aviation, defense, and space & launch which positions the company for continued growth. Solvay aspires to grow this sector’s net sales by approximately 10% per annum across the mid-term, driven by:

  • The ongoing recovery in commercial aviation following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with good visibility on the industry’s order book backlog.

  • Solvay’s broad and unmatched Materials portfolio which includes specified applications on all major aircraft programs.

  • An innovation engine that benefits from Solvay’s Growth Platforms that will focus on the future needs of Commercial Aviation, Space & Launch, and Advanced Air Mobility markets with novel composites and processes.

  • A global footprint which is certified to supply the highly regulated aviation industry.

A replay of today’s presentation is available on Solvay’s Investor Relations website.


Recommended Stories

  • Ghana Misses Restructuring Target in Blow to Ailing Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s cedi, the world’s second-worst performing currency this year, is heading for more pain after the West African nation missed a self-imposed deadline to restructure its bilateral debt and move closer to tapping foreign aid.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes Th

  • Czech online grocers look east and west beyond their home market

    Two Czech online grocers - one a start-up "unicorn", the other backed by a billionaire businessman - are taking on Europe's biggest supermarkets to feed growing appetite for home grocery delivery. Market leader Rohlik Group is setting its sights on Germany, while local rival Kosik pushes eastward. Founder and Chief Executive Tomas Cupr said Rohlik was focused on turning a profit in Europe's biggest economy after postponing plans to expand in Italy, Spain and other markets as inflation and the Ukraine war cloud the economic outlook.

  • Self-Driving Firm iMotion Weighs $300 Million Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- iMotion Automotive Technology Suzhou Co., a developer and provider of AI automated driving solutions, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise $200 million to $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six Stat

  • D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human

    D-ID, the Israeli company leveraging artificial intelligence to create unique experiences like Deep Nostalgia, announced today that it's launching a new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human. The announcement was timed to coincide with Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is taking place in Barcelona this week. The company is currently offering the API to enterprises for branding and customer experience purposes.

  • Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy

    Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. The coffee-olive oil concoction has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians. While it echoes the keto diet-influenced trend of combining coffee with fats, Starbucks' line of five oil-infused drinks also adds a sugary or oat milk twist.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Novavax, Rivian, AMC

  • 3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends

    What’s better than getting a quarterly dividend from your favorite stock? How about getting dividends on a monthly basis from ETFs? That’s exactly what investors can do with these three ETFs, including two popular newer ETFs. Not only do these ETFs pay a dividend every month, but they also feature double-digit dividend yields. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF pays out a dividend every month and yields an extraordinary 11.5% on a trailing b

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Novavax Tumbles After Warning of ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. said there’s substantial doubt about its ability to stay in business through next year, the latest warning from the company after it struggled to develop and sell a Covid-19 vaccine. The stock plunged in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Tak

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Nio Losses Could Widen After Deliveries Missed Initial Guidance

    Nio reports Q4 FY 2022 earnings on March 1. Analysts predict COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues, and a challenging economy could widen losses.

  • Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power (PLUG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Novavax stock sheds a quarter of its value as vaccine maker’s business in ‘substantial doubt’

    Novavax shares shares sank late Tuesday after reporting more than double the loss that analysts expected and disclosing that it make it another year.

  • Stocks Bounce as China Recovery Offsets Rate Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks ticked higher as a recovery in China helped offset a growing realization that policy makers are likely to stay hawkish for the coming months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysThe Stoxx

  • Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Rivian Automotive (RIVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.47% and 7.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla Stock Is Stuck. A Battery Deal Can’t Offset Weak China Sales.

    The EV maker signed a $2.9 billion deal with a Korean company for battery cathode materials, but insurance registrations for its cars in China were weak

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.87% and 2.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?