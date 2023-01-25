U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan

Solvay S.A.
·1 min read
Solvay S.A.
Solvay S.A.

Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan


Brussels - January  25, 2023 - 8.30 a.m. CET

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Solvay SA/NV (“Solvay” or the “Company”) (Euronext Brussels: SOLB) hereby discloses that today the Company acquired 1,900 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any potential delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising under the terms and conditions of its Employee Share Purchase Plan.


Date of repurchase

Number of shares

Price paid

Total

Jan 23, 2023

1,900

€102.6712

€195,231


 





