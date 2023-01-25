Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan
Solvay reports limited share buyback in the context of it Employee Share Purchase Plan
Brussels - January 25, 2023 - 8.30 a.m. CET
In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Solvay SA/NV (“Solvay” or the “Company”) (Euronext Brussels: SOLB) hereby discloses that today the Company acquired 1,900 shares of the Company on Euronext Brussels, for the purpose of meeting any potential delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising under the terms and conditions of its Employee Share Purchase Plan.
Date of repurchase
Number of shares
Price paid
Total
Jan 23, 2023
1,900
€102.6712
€195,231