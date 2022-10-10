U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.75
    -7.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,308.00
    -45.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,074.75
    -26.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.50
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.59
    -0.05 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.50
    -13.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.39 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.97
    +2.45 (+8.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2900
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,424.98
    +5.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.20
    -11.83 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.00
    -32.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Solvay secures 100% ownership of Rare Earths joint venture in Japan

Solvay S.A.
·1 min read
Solvay S.A.
Solvay S.A.

Solvay secures 100% ownership of Rare Earths joint venture in Japan

Brussels, October 10th, 2022

Solvay announced it has taken full ownership of its joint venture stake Solvay Special Chem Japan (SSCJ) by acquiring 33% of the minority shares from Santoku Corporation.

As the sole owner of this operation located in Anan, Japan, Solvay has advanced its capabilities in the production of Rare Earth specialities used for emissions control in automotive, semiconductor processing, and other emerging technologies including solid oxide fuel cells. This transaction further strengthens Solvay's global plans to leverage its exceptional industrial and technical capabilities in Rare Earths chemistry to play a key role in mobility, connectivity and electrification.

“This transaction marks a logical step forward in our global plan to expand our leadership in Rare Earths specialties,” said lham Kadri, Solvay CEO. “It follows our recent announcement to invest in our La Rochelle, France operations with an intention to develop a major hub for Rare Earths magnets in Europe. We are very excited about our ability to strengthen our leadership in Rare Earths as it is directly aligned with Solvay’s ambition to bring more sustainable solutions to growing, attractive markets including electric vehicles and electronics.”


Recommended Stories

  • TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    TClarke (LON:CTO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, stock prices are usually driven...

  • Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) jumps 5.3% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

    (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company repurchased a total of 2,757,350 Africa Oil common shares during the period of October 3, 2022 to October 7, 2022 under the previously announced share buyback program. View PDF version

  • S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet strike will hit exports

    Transnet, which operates South Africa's freight rail network and all of the country's ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages. Kumba, which exports the bulk of its iron ore to China, Europe, Japan and South Korea, expects to produce and export between 38 million and 40 million tonnes of the mineral this year.

  • Gazprombank to discontinue Swiss operations

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after "a strategic review of various options", it said on Monday. The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Zurich-based bank, which was mainly involved in trade and export finance, decided to discontinue its operations in Switzerland after launching a review of its business in July, including a possible sale.

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chi

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • One of the most reliable stock market indicators — short-interest ratio — is near a record high, and that’s a bearish omen

    Investors are betting heavily on a decline in stock prices. They're usually right, according to research.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA s

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: What Will Ailing Market Rally Discover On Columbus Day?

    The market rally attempt is reeling, back near bear lows. What will investors discover on Columbus Day?

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Charles Schwab: Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.