U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.07
    +55.51 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,219.30
    +214.26 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,375.37
    +231.63 (+2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.43
    +28.81 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.91 (+2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +32.00 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.60 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0094 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4540
    -0.1570 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    +0.0127 (+1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    -2.4250 (-1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,761.32
    +744.78 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.44
    +14.39 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.58
    +65.61 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Solve M.E. Awarded Grant From Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to Support Patient Engagement in Long Covid Research

·5 min read

New program will address disease disparities and bridge the gap between Long Covid
 research and patient needs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solve M.E. announced it is the recipient of significant grant funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). With the $247,500 in funding, Solve M.E. will develop a groundbreaking program that will train a network of patient leaders, scientists and other stakeholders with diverse backgrounds to enhance patient engagement in Long Covid research. These trained patient representatives will ultimately create a targeted research agenda, a network of empowered patient-advocates and a guide to working with Long Covid patients for researchers. These critical tools will provide urgently needed guidance on achieving patient-centered research in the Long Covid field, as well as help to empower communities in other related fields.

(PRNewsfoto/Solve M.E.)
(PRNewsfoto/Solve M.E.)

More than 20 million Americans who had COVID-19 continue to suffer health impacts long after the expected recovery period.1 These lingering symptoms, which are referred to as Long Covid or post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), could result in a lifetime disability. Additionally, COVID-19 can trigger myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Cases of ME/CFS are expected to increase from 2.5 million to an estimated 9 million because of the pandemic.2

"For more than three decades, Solve M.E. has provided critical support to thousands of ME/CFS patients who are suffering from a misunderstood illness," said Tania Simoncelli, Vice President for Science in Society at CZI. "As such, they were among the first to recognize that a significant subset of COVID-19 survivors exhibited ME/CFS symptoms, as well as the critical importance of advancing a patient-centric Long Covid research agenda. We are thrilled to support the program, which will catalyze research by building the capacity of Long Covid patient leaders to partner with researchers and amplify their work."

"Long Covid presents a potentially mass-disabling event and must be an urgent focus of the continued pandemic response," said Oved Amitay, President and CEO of Solve M.E. "Research is critically needed to better understand Long Covid and to rapidly develop treatments. All the while, it remains essential to integrate the experience of Long Covid patients into research. Without addressing barriers to participation, patient engagement efforts will fail to represent the underserved populations who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Thanks to the support of CZI, we can mobilize a new generation of patient advocates with the knowledge and support to make a difference."

Through the CZI grant funding, Solve M.E. will create a replicable model designed to engage Long Covid patients in present and future research, which will include a custom curriculum. Patients who complete this curriculum will become part of the Long Covid Patient Leader Advancement Network (LC-PLAN), a group of patients and caregivers who are fully trained for patient advisory research roles. These individuals will convene with leading scientists and researchers to develop much-needed tools, including a research agenda, a core set of patient-reported outcomes and patient-preferred practices.

These materials will be invaluable guides to establish patient-driven input at the outset of research related to Long Covid, when crucial decisions that determine outcomes are being made. Additionally, the LC-PLAN Training Program itself will be made available to Long Covid patients, non-profit organizations and researchers when completed.

"Patients hold the key to transforming Long Covid research and care, so it's essential to maintain the trust and inclusion of the patient community," said Emily Taylor, Vice President of Advocacy and Engagement at Solve M.E. "Patient engagement in research is emerging as a priority of the Biden Administration. In key publications, like the National Research Action Plan on Long Covid3 and the recent Health+ Long Covid report4, patient contributions have been vital. Thanks to CZI, the new Solve M.E. LC-PLAN program will empower patients to be full partners in these efforts and other Long Covid research opportunities."

One of the most important tools of patient engagement in research is including patients at key agenda setting meetings. Patient Focused Drug Development (PFDD) meetings, like those hosted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other key stakeholders, provide an opportunity to hear directly from patients, their families, caregivers and patient advocates about the symptoms that matter most to them, the impact the disease has on daily life and experiences with currently available treatments. One of the goals of the LC-PLAN Training Program is to prepare patients to participate in such meetings and similar opportunities to elevate the voice of the patient community in drug development.

Visit solvelongcovid.org to learn more about the work of Solve M.E. to solve Long Covid and associated conditions, as well as participating in research and joining in advocacy and awareness efforts.

About Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.)

The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid and other post-infection diseases. Our work with the scientific, medical and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long haul" diseases.

About the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 to help solve some of society's toughest challenges — from eradicating disease and improving education, to addressing the needs of our local communities. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone. For more information, please visit chanzuckerberg.com.

1 https://solvecfs.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Long_Covid_Impact_Paper.pdf

2 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/21641846.2022.2062169?journalCode=rftg20

3 https://www.covid.gov/assets/files/National-Research-Action-Plan-on-Long-COVID-08012022.pdf

4 https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/healthplus-long-covid-report.pdf

CONTACT:
Erin DeGiorgi
edegiorgi@jpa.com
571-338-3625

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solve-me-awarded-grant-from-chan-zuckerberg-initiative-to-support-patient-engagement-in-long-covid-research-301701643.html

SOURCE Solve M.E.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna and Merck’s cancer vaccine trial shows promising initial results

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss initial cancer vaccine trial results for Moderna and Merck.

  • Mirati's lung cancer drug gets an accelerated approval

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. were up about 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said it received an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a treatment for some people with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug, Krazati, can be used in patients who have a KRAS mutation; Agilent Technologies Inc. and Qiagen both have FDA-approved companion diagnostics that can test for the mutation. Krazati has a list price of $19,750 for

  • Moderna Stock Breaks As Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Keytruda Tie-Up

    Moderna unveiled promising results for its personalized cancer vaccine on Tuesday. The results sent Moderna shares soaring.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Crushed the Market Today

    Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock got off to a roaring start on Monday, trouncing the S&P 500 index with a nearly 8% gain. The market was cheered by a clinical update and the potential for a new regulatory application in the near future. On Saturday at a healthcare conference, Bluebird presented recent data on its gene therapies for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD).

  • In a $6B deal, Cambridge biotech sells experimental psoriasis drug to Takeda

    In one of the largest acquisitions of a drug this year, Takeda has agreed to buy a drug in mid-stage development for autoimmune diseases for $4 billion upfront plus $2 billion in milestone payments from Cambridge-based Nimbus Therapeutics.

  • Is Anavex Life Sciences a Buy?

    It still needs to prove that its lead program is as effective as it claims for treating Alzheimer's.

  • Moderna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44% - study

    An experimental personalized melanoma vaccine developed by Moderna Inc given with Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of the skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a midstage trial. The study is the first randomized trial to show that combining mRNA vaccine technology - which has been behind the development of successful COVID-19 vaccines - with a drug that revs up the immune response would offer a better result for patients with the most deadly type of skin cancer. Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer, said in a separate interview the combination "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer."

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Merck, Moderna say mRNA vaccine and Keytruda lowers the risk of death in melanoma patients

    Merck & Co. Inc. and Moderna Inc. said Tuesday that their experimental mRNA-based cancer vaccine reduced the risk of recurrence or death when used with Merck's Keytruda in patients with late-stage melanoma. Merck's stock was up 1.9% in premarket trading, while Moderna shares rallied 5.6%. The Phase 2b study compared the combination treatment with Keytruda. The companies said they now plan to move forward with a Phase 3 clinical trial testing the combination treatment in 2023, and they also plan

  • Pfizer (PFE), BNTX's COVID-Flu Combo Jab Gets FDA Fast Track Tag

    The FDA grants fast-track designation to Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) early-stage combination vaccine candidate, which targets two respiratory diseases - influenza and COVID-19.

  • 2 Pandemic Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023 and Beyond

    Two examples are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Pfizer has been one of the most successful companies in the coronavirus vaccine market with Comirnaty. Pfizer has beefed up its pipeline recently, partly thanks to acquisitions.

  • ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended September 30, 2022

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. All references to "$" in this release refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Another Competitor For Amgen As FDA Approves Mirati Therapeutics' KRAS Inhibitor For Lung Cancer Setting

    The FDA granted accelerated approval to Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval covers patients who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Related: Mirati Experimental Lung Cancer Drug Shows Favorable Tolerability, Promising Efficacy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response r

  • Mirati (MRTX) Up on FDA Nod to Adagrasib for KRAS Mutated NSCLC

    The accelerated approval of Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) Krazati is based on ORR and DOR data from the phase II registration-enabling cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study.

  • Amgen Hunts for New Revenue in $28 Billion Deal

    The purchase of Horizon Therapeutics is the biggest this year by a major drugmaker seeking new sources of revenue to offset impending patent expiries.

  • Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP) partners with ALAViDA, a LifeSpeak Company, to improve access to substance-use support for educational professionals

    ALAViDA Health Ltd. (Alavida), a LifeSpeak Inc. company (TSX: LSPK) and a leading virtual provider of evidence-based substance-use management, announced today that its TRAiL service will be available to the Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP). The addition will allow OTIP's 280,000 members, staff, retired teachers, and affiliates to easily and confidentially track their substance-use journey with self-guided resources and 24/7 support.

  • When does a high-deductible health plan make sense? Here’s who can benefit the most.

    It's open-enrollment season: Here's what to know if you’re considering a high-deductible health plan.

  • Dad collapsed at dinner table before dying. Family’s lawsuit blames supplement Kratom

    “I only hope that others won’t go through what we have had to suffer because of kratom,” the man’s widow told McClatchy News