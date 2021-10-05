U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,861.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,489.75
    +27.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.70
    -4.10 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.67
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    -8.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -1.4810 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    -21.15 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1900
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,182.04
    +1,344.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.04
    +970.36 (+399.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,776.30
    -668.59 (-2.35%)
     

Solving Critical Sensing and Perception Challenges, Join LeddarTech at Three Major International Events in October 2021

LeddarTech inc.
·4 min read

LeddarTech's Wheel-E Robot

Live from the Autotech Council Science Fair, come meet Wheel-E&#x002122;, LeddarTech&#39;s curbside detection robot which highlights the features of the LeddarTech development platform.
Live from the Autotech Council Science Fair, come meet Wheel-E™, LeddarTech's curbside detection robot which highlights the features of the LeddarTech development platform.
Live from the Autotech Council Science Fair, come meet Wheel-E™, LeddarTech's curbside detection robot which highlights the features of the LeddarTech development platform.

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to continue its participation in several digital and in-person events during the month of October as both an exhibitor and presenter. These virtual and live events will showcase LeddarTech’s comprehensive end-to-end technology platforms, which enable customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility markets. These featured solutions include the LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and the cost-effective, scalable LiDAR development platform based on patented LeddarEngine™ technology.

“The acceleration of autonomous driving depends heavily on the collaboration of like-minded professionals and our teams are excited to present, exhibit, and network at these upcoming events,” stated Daniel Aitken, VP of Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech.

ITS World Congress – October 11-15 (Live in Hamburg, Germany)

Featuring a LeddarTech demonstration of a selection of ITS LiDAR modules that have been adopted around the world.

The ITS World Congress is the world’s largest and most prominent event focused on smart mobility and the digitalization of transportation. Every year, this event celebrates the advancement of smart mobility as they underline the importance of intelligent transport systems (ITS). For 2021, ITS World will include live, interactive, and thought-provoking sessions where industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, showcasing and demonstrating cutting-edge technology within the event’s spacious exhibition space. The event will also include technical tours and live demonstration opportunities.

LeddarTech will be an active part of the Quebec delegation alongside Investissement Québec and Propulsion Québec.

When: October 11-15, 2021

Where: The Hamburg Messe & Congress Center

Register here.

Autotech Council Science Fair – October 14-15 (Live & Online)

Featuring a LeddarTech demonstration of the LeddarEngine, which comprises the LCA3 SoC, and proprietary signal processing software that delivers the range, resolution, and detection performance required to support the highest levels of autonomous driving for a wide variety of vehicles. Also displayed at this event is our curbside detection robot vehicle, the Wheel-E™, which highlights the features of the LeddarTech development platform.

Autotech Council’s Annual Science Fair is a once-a-year opportunity for technology companies to introduce their innovations to strategy, R&D, scouting, and partnership executives from across the mobility industry. This year, the Science Fair is a dual-format online and onsite event where car makers, vendors, startups, academics, and investors promote their innovations, products, and co-development projects in a show-and-tell format.

When: October 14-15, 2021

Where: Milpitas (California) & online

Register here.

Arm DevSummit – October 19-21 (Virtual)

Featuring Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech as panelist with Arm, Continental, and Amazon

The Arm DevSummit 2021 is a three-day virtual conference that serves up insights into the latest technology trends and allows the participants an opportunity to enhance skills in technical sessions and hands-on workshops while also providing the ability to network with like-minded software developers and hardware designers. Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech, will join panelists from Arm, Amazon, and Continental for an engaging panel discussion where experts offer insights into how automakers have embraced a more centralized computing strategy, replacing scores of microcontrollers and microprocessors with fewer but more powerful SoCs. With these zonal processors, the car can truly become software defined. This panel discussion will explore this transformation while sharing the challenges and opportunities that come with bringing more flexible, pervasive intelligence to cars.

Featured panel: “Buckle Up - The Software-Defined Car Is Here”

When: October 20, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. EST

Register here.

For a complete list of LeddarTech’s upcoming live and virtual events, please visit leddartech.com/events.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 100 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:
Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.
Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232
daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70d41a88-ac06-4e91-86ff-03bbaa381ebf


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why I Think National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • FoundersHK, created to strengthen Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem, holds its first demo day

    FoundersHK was created to strengthen Hong Kong’s startup community, which has weathered more than two years of political turmoil, along with the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the non-profit, which started as an events and mentoring network, held the first demo day of FoundersHK Accelerate, its equity-free accelerator program, which was created to help prepare Hong Kong startups to raise funding and scale globally. Eleven startups (a full list is below) representing diverse sectors—pet care, fintech, insurance and education, to name a few—pitched an audience of about 500 mentors and investors.

  • Take 15% off This Pro Grade Digital SD Card (PHOBLOGRAPHER EXCLUSIVE)

    We’ve got a special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS. We’re partnering with ProGrade Digital to give you the ProGrade Digital 64GB V60 SDXC memory card for 15% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Personally speaking, a few of us have been using these cards for a while. And they’re always incredible for photography.

  • Tesla is ordered to pay former worker $137 million for racism at plant

    Tesla lost a trial in which it was accused of turning a blind eye to racial taunts and offensive graffiti at a Northern California plant.

  • Al Capone's gun and other personal items up for auction

    Guns once owned by Al Capone, one of the most notorious gangsters in US history, will go up for auction in California this month. The collection will include more than 170 items including weapons, vintage photographs and a letter written from Alcatraz.

  • Amtrak shooting captured on train station webcam

    Authorities say a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona. (Oct. 4)

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Microsoft Windows 11 review: Big upgrades for workers and gamers alike

    Microsoft's Windows 11 is a welcome upgrade to the world's most popular desktop operating system for both workers and gamers.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish end to the week for the majors, a return to Sunday’s highs would support another breakout day ahead.

  • How Apple Became the Biggest Player in Videogames

    Apple, probably best known for iPhones, made more operating revenues from its gaming sector than most major videogame developers combined, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – October 4th, 2021

    Following a bullish week, steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish week ahead.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 4th, 2021

    Following a broadly bullish end to the week for crypto majors on Sunday, a Bitcoin move through to $50,000 would signal a breakout…

  • Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp coming back online after huge outage

    Facebook and its apps appear to be coming back online after a huge outage. Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and the main Facebook app had all been offline for more than six hours in one of the biggest technical failures in the company’s history. The problems also affected Facebook’s own internal services – apparently leaving it unable to properly address the outage – and the additional web traffic sent to rivals such as Twitter and Telegram meant that they slowed down dramatically.

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are slowly returning. Why did they disappear to begin with?

    Facebook's day-long outage is by far its longest and most extreme in years. At around 9 a.m. PDT on the U.S. West Coast -- where the social giant is headquartered -- Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger seemed to vanish from the internet. In the morning, Facebook sent a brief tweet to apologize that "some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products."

  • Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crash in major outage

    Nearly $50bn (£36.7bn) was wiped off Facebook’s value after its social media platforms went down for several hours due to a "faulty configuration change".

  • Windows 11 Releases This Week – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is arriving on October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 will be available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users will gain instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • Google Has Brushed Off Scrutiny f. This $5 Billion Battle Over Android Is Different.

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.