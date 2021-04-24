U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8580
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,237.69
    -34.21 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Solving the security challenges of public cloud

Nick Lippis
·6 min read

Experts believe the data-lake market will hit a massive $31.5 billion in the next six years, a prediction that has led to much concern among large enterprises. Why? Well, an increase in data lakes equals an increase in public cloud consumption — which leads to a soaring amount of notifications, alerts and security events.

Around 56% of enterprise organizations handle more than 1,000 security alerts every day and 70% of IT professionals have seen the volume of alerts double in the past five years, according to a 2020 Dark Reading report that cited research by Sumo Logic. In fact, many in the ONUG community are on the order of 1 million events per second. Yes, per second, which is in the range of tens of peta events per year.

Now that we are operating in a digitally transformed world, that number only continues to rise, leaving many enterprise IT leaders scrambling to handle these events and asking themselves if there’s a better way.

Why isn’t there a standardized approach for dealing with security of the public cloud — something so fundamental now to the operation of our society?

Compounding matters is the lack of a unified framework for dealing with public cloud security. End users and cloud consumers are forced to deal with increased spend on security infrastructure such as SIEMs, SOAR, security data lakes, tools, maintenance and staff — if they can find them — to operate with an “adequate” security posture.

Public cloud isn’t going away, and neither is the increase in data and security concerns. But enterprise leaders shouldn’t have to continue scrambling to solve these problems. We live in a highly standardized world. Standard operating processes exist for the simplest of tasks, such as elementary school student drop-offs and checking out a company car. But why isn’t there a standardized approach for dealing with security of the public cloud — something so fundamental now to the operation of our society?

The ONUG Collaborative had the same question. Security leaders from organizations such as FedEx, Raytheon Technologies, Fidelity, Cigna, Goldman Sachs and others came together to establish the Cloud Security Notification Framework. The goal is to create consistency in how cloud providers report security events, alerts and alarms, so end users receive improved visibility and governance of their data.

Here’s a closer look at the security challenges with public cloud and how CSNF aims to address the issues through a unified framework.

The root of the problem

A few key challenges are sparking the increased number of security alerts in the public cloud:

  1. Rapid digital transformation sparked by COVID-19.

  2. An expanded network edge created by the modern, work-from-home environment.

  3. An increase in the type of security attacks.

The first two challenges go hand in hand. In March of last year, when companies were forced to shut down their offices and shift operations and employees to a remote environment, the wall between cyber threats and safety came crashing down. This wasn't a huge issue for organizations already operating remotely, but for major enterprises the pain points quickly boiled to the surface.

Is there still room in the cloud-security market?

Numerous leaders have shared with me how security was outweighed by speed. Keeping everything up and running was prioritized over governance. Each employee effectively held a piece of the company’s network edge in their home office. Without basic governance controls in place or training to teach employees how to spot phishing or other threats, the door was left wide open for attacks.

In 2020, the FBI reported its cyber division was receiving nearly 4,000 complaints per day about security incidents, a 400% increase from pre-pandemic figures.

Another security issue is the growing intelligence of cybercriminals. The Dark Reading report said 67% of IT leaders claim a core challenge is a constant change in the type of security threats that must be managed. Cybercriminals are smarter than ever. Phishing emails, entrance through IoT devices and various other avenues have been exploited to tap into an organization's network. IT teams are constantly forced to adapt and spend valuable hours focused on deciphering what is a concern and what’s not.

Without a unified framework in place, the volume of incidents will spiral out of control.

Where CSNF comes into play

CSNF will prove beneficial for cloud providers and IT consumers alike. Security platforms often require integration timelines to wrap in all data from siloed sources, including asset inventory, vulnerability assessments, IDS products and past security notifications. These timelines can be expensive and inefficient.

But with a standardized framework like CSNF, the integration process for past notifications is pared down and contextual processes are improved for the entire ecosystem, efficiently reducing spend and saving SecOps and DevSecOps teams time to focus on more strategic tasks like security posture assessment, developing new products and improving existing solutions.

Here’s a closer look at the benefits a standardized approach can create for all parties:

  • End users: CSNF can streamline operations for enterprise cloud consumers, like IT teams, and allows improved visibility and greater control over the security posture of their data. This enhanced sense of protection from improved cloud governance benefits all individuals.

  • Cloud providers: CSNF can eliminate the barrier to entry currently prohibiting an enterprise consumer from using additional services from a specific cloud provider by freeing up added security resources. Also, improved end-user cloud governance encourages more cloud consumption from businesses, increasing provider revenue and providing confidence that their data will be secure.

  • Cloud vendors: Cloud vendors that provide SaaS solutions are spending more on engineering resources to deal with increased security notifications. But with a standardized framework in place, these additional resources would no longer be necessary. Instead of spending money on such specific needs along with labor, vendors could refocus core staff on improving operations and products such as user dashboards and applications.

Working together, all groups can effectively reduce friction from security alerts and create a controlled cloud environment for years to come.

What’s next?

CSNF is in the building phase. Cloud consumers have banded together to compile requirements, and consumers continue to provide guidance as a prototype is established. The cloud providers are now in the process of building the key component of CSNF, its Decorator, which provides an open-source multicloud security reporting translation service.

The pandemic created many changes in our world, including new security challenges in the public cloud. Reducing IT noise must be a priority to continue operating with solid governance and efficiency, as it enhances a sense of security, eliminates the need for increased resources and allows for more cloud consumption. ONUG is working to ensure that the industry stays a step ahead of security events in an era of rapid digital transformation.

Bring CISOs into the C-suite to bake cybersecurity into company culture

Recommended Stories

  • Ark-Style Crowding Risks Spread as Billions Flow Into Green ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- Plenty on Wall Street love to hate active ETF big-guns like Ark Investment Management for having too much cash chasing too few stocks -- risking market distortions along the way.Yet the relentless flood of money into exchange traded-funds means concentration risk is rising in some of the hottest corners of the passive world like climate-change investing.This week overseers of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index took measures to combat the problem after recent record inflows into the likes of BlackRock Inc.’s $5.5 billion ETF (ticker ICLN). The 30-member gauge was enlarged to target 100 stocks to reduce clustering and boost the ease of trading its constituents, according to a statement.The move is a direct consequence of an ESG boom amid around $230 billion of inflows into U.S. equity ETFs this year alone.In simple terms, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index was small and the amount of money pegged to it was suddenly very large. That meant each fund was owning ever bigger stakes in a limited number of companies. The fear is that flows in and out of the sector ETFs gather too much power over prices, raising liquidity risks especially in a selloff.“The risk is that the fund gets too big for its britches, especially among smaller names,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. “If you’re not careful, if you try to transact too large a size in a thinly traded name, you’re going to push prices against it.”Those worries have surrounded Cathie Wood’s Ark in recent months after the firm’s asset ballooned. In February, its ETFs owned more than 10% of at least 24 companies. Yet active managers like Wood typically have greater discretion over how to handle an abundance of cash, while passive funds are beholden to their index or strategy.Perhaps the most dramatic example of passive ETF concentration risk was the $5.6 billion VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) in 2017.VanEck, which oversees both the ETF and its underlying index, was forced to tweak the benchmark after GDXJ assets more than tripled in two years. That pushed its stakes in some of holdings above 10%, bringing into view the 20% threshold that would trigger a public tender under Canadian rules.A year after GDXJ the Vanguard REIT ETF was renamed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and its benchmark was broadened from a focus on real estate investment trusts to the wider property universe. The aim was to provide “more comprehensive” exposure, according to a press release.“Every hot sector has this risk,” said Dave Nadig, the chief investment officer at data provider ETF Trends. “That’s why so many ETFs with a small number of holdings use tiered or equal-weight strategies.”An equal-weight approach to indexing means that all the constituents -- and hence holdings of a following fund -- are owned in roughly equal amounts. It helps to avoid too much concentration in any one name.But the first few months of 2021 also delivered a reminder that those strategies have pitfalls, too.After day traders mobilized on Reddit to push GameStop Corp.’s share price rapidly higher in January, the video game retailer’s weighting in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) swelled to nearly 20% -- a figure that should have been closer to 1%. The ETF rebalanced too slowly to cancel GameStop’s surge.The change in the clean energy index “isn’t an isolated incident,” said Johnson. “It’s what a hermit crab does when it gets too big for its shell -- it sheds that shell and finds a bigger one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

    U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked investors. As the three major Wall Street indexes surged, the CBOE market volatility or "fear" index plunged about 10% in a sign of tumbling investor anxiety about the risks ahead.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 shot should resume, U.S. health regulators said after investigating rare blood-clotting cases. The vaccine could be back in circulation as soon as this weekend.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • A Niche London Firm Outplayed JPMorgan in Super League Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- The fight for the future of European soccer was also a battle between two very different types of financial players.On one side stood the venerable Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co., bankrolling a debt-driven, multi-billion euro plan to form a breakaway European Super League. Lining up against them was a boutique financial firm with links to some of the world’s richest and most liquid investors and a proposal to invest in a revamped UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.Centricus Asset Management may be little-known outside financial circles, but amid the sound and fury of the rebel league’s unveiling it emerged as the source of a 6 billion euro ($7.2 billion) counter-proposal. The prospect of that strategic financing gave UEFA, the body in charge of European soccer, a stronger hand as it sought to stave off the American-backed Super League.It’s an amount that could rise even higher after UEFA approved plans to revamp its the annual Champions League competition, people familiar with the matter have said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.A new-look Champions League may need to be underpinned by Centricus’s billions, ensuring that global investors will play a key role in the next phase of soccer’s development, despite fan outrage over the role of money in the Super League saga.Based in discreet offices neighboring St. James’s Palace in London, Centricus oversees $30 billion of assets. Its website lists just 21 bankers. That’s a far cry from the heft of JPMorgan, which has more than $3.7 trillion of assets under management and more than 250,000 employees.While it isn’t yet clear which investors are behind the Centricus bid, the firm’s ability to draw on a waterfall of global capital shows how the world of finance has shifted just as much as soccer in recent decades.High ProfileWhereas previously only a handful of global banks -- including JPMorgan -- would have been able to corral and deploy such cash, the rise of sovereign wealth funds and family offices as independent investors has made outfits such as Centricus increasingly prominent.“We estimate that the ultra-high net worth community has wealth of at least $10 trillion globally, while their family offices hold more than $6 trillion in assets under management,” said Rebecca Gooch, director of research at Campden Wealth.For its part, Centricus’s latest annual report says the firm “is backed by a broad range of sophisticated, long-term global investors.” A company representative declined to comment.The firm operates at the intersection of modern global tech, culture and luxury: From 2016 Centricus played a key role advising SoftBank Group Corp. on the creation of its $100 billion Vision Fund; in 2019 it bought a 68-room luxury Italian hotel, the Capri Palace, where guests have included Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio; last year it submitted several offers to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, the social media firm owned by China’s Bytedance Ltd.It has its origins in 2016, when former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dalinc Ariburnu and Nizar Al-Bassam, an ex-Deutsche Bank AG investment banker, joined forces with Michele Faissola to start F.A.B. Partners. Faissola quickly departed amid an Italian criminal probe related to his time at Deutsche Bank, and has been CEO of a Qatari royal family office called Dilmon since January 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has denied wrongdoing and is appealing a 2019 verdict, with a new trial to come.F.A.B. expanded through the purchase of private debt manager CIFC for $333 million in 2016, then rebranded as Centricus in 2017 when it bought Halkin Asset Management.Centricus began working with SoftBank in 2016, when former colleague and Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra asked for help finding financing.The firm helped cement the investment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — a deal hashed out in October of that year when Mohammed bin Salman, then the country’s deputy crown prince, met with SoftBank founder Masa Son in Tokyo. Abu Dhabi followed with a $15 billion investment from its wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.Centricus also advised SoftBank on its $3.3 billion deal for Fortress Investment Group LLC and teamed up with Son on a failed bid to start a 24-team soccer tournament with FIFA. The firm also was brought in to help raise capital for a second Vision Fund, Bloomberg reported in mid-2019.Yet its proposed deal with UEFA is arguably Centricus’s most high-profile yet, potentially placing the firm at the center of the world’s most popular sport. That brings its own challenges.“The size of the business of sport versus the amount of media attention is extraordinary,” said Marc Ganis, founder and president of consulting firm Sportscorp. Ltd. “Rabid fan bases, media focus and politics makes operating such businesses much more complex.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Is Betting Big On NFTs, Extends Buy And Hold Strategy

    - Many billionaires tracked by both Forbes and Portfolio Insider are famously out of touch with modern blockchain infrastructure. But not Mark Cuban, the billionaire is all in on blockchain after infamously selling his startup Broadcast.com to Yahoo in the first internet boom for $5.7 billion in stock. After all, Mr. Cuban tells savvy investors that if he were to do it all over again, he would center his business around blockchain technology, smart contracts and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. And he is putting his money where his mouth is. The host of the TV show ‘Shark Tank' recently doubled down on his investments in NFT’s by initiating multiple stakes in non-fungible token companies. The billionaire jumped in the NFT space with both feet since the beginning of this year. He bought stakes in NFT platforms like SuperRare, Mintable, Cryptoslam & OpenSea. The NFT market, which stood around $250 million last year, is on pace for record growth. Blockchain startups like Alchemy have grown 54-fold since August to power $25 billion worth of Ethereum projects, according to Bloomberg and Portfolio Insider. Along with investments in NFTs, the billionaire investor has also been snapping up crypto coins: “Bitcoin is not going to be a currency. It’s not going to be a hedge against fiat and printing too many fiat dollars. It is a store of value that is going to increase in value because it’s scarce.” Cuban uses a Coinbase wallet for bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital coins portfolio. Good enough, he bought shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on the day of its public debut on Nasdaq. Along with crypto-assets, NFTs, and non-fungible tokens, he loves to invest in traditional high-growth stocks. Here are some of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s top high-growth stocks: Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon.com, the world’s largest e-commerce giant, has been ace in the hole for Mark Cuban. Last year, he revealed that he started buying Amazon in the range of $500 to $700, and his “buy and hold” strategy is paying off big time. “I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock,” Cuban said last year. “It’s my biggest holding.” Amazon's stock price rallied 44% in the last twelve months and its shares are up 432% in the past five years -- thanks to a consistent high double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) The world’s largest streaming giant is the second-largest stock holding of the Shark Tank investor. Believe it or not, he holds a stake in Netflix ever since it was trading around $50 a share. With the shares now at around $500, the stock has been a jackpot with a 1,200% paper gain on Mr. Cuban’s early investment. Mark Cuban revealed in an interview that he holds more than 50,000 shares of Netflix, and he remains bullish on the streaming stock despite the flood of competitors entering the streaming market. “Every single new smart TV that has come out has Netflix as an option. When you go to the gym, every smart workout device has Netflix as an option,” Cuban said. “It’s ubiquitous not just here, but it’s becoming more ubiquitous globally as well ... I don’t see the competition negatively impacting that at all.” With more than 208 million in paid memberships, Netflix raked in a record $7.1 billion in revenue during the March quarter. He believes Netflix will be able to shake off its disappointing first-quarter subscriber growth figures and projections for the current quarter. He also believes that further post-earnings stock decline could create an opportunity for shareholders like himself. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Mark Cuban is a long-time shareholder in Twitter. And he swooped in to boost his stake last year when Twitter's stock price plummeted to its 52-week low on worries over advertising revenue. Buying on the dip worked like a charm for Mr. Cuban. The stock price of the social media company rallied 161% in the last twelve months, extending the five-year gains to 284%. The surge in global internet advertising is among the key catalysts behind Twitter’s stock price rally. Economic reopening and improving fundamentals for the global traveling and tourism industry will fuel growth into advertising revenues in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 202184% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing, eyes $2 billion in savings

    The carrier said that it had managed to negotiate better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts. The agreement "represents a fundamental stage in Aeromexico's transformation for the coming years, under highly competitive economic conditions compared to current market values," the company said in a statement. Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.