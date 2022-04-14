U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Solvvy Chooses Rocketlane to Deliver Delightful Customer Onboarding Experiences

·3 min read

BURLINGAME, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, has added leading conversational AI and customer support automation solution Solvvy to its customer base.

Solvvy is the latest to join Rocketlane's list of notable customers including Chargebee, ParcelLab, LinkSquares, Appcues, and Netcore. For Solvvy, Rocketlane enables consistency of execution, seamless internal and external collaboration, and also shortens the time-to-value.

Speaking about choosing Rocketlane for their onboarding needs, Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy, said, "Rocketlane helps us win on three fronts: First, it helps us turn prospects into satisfied customers faster by showcasing our professional methodology during the sales and implementation cycle; second, we're able to hold our teams and customer teams accountable to ensure faster and better execution; and finally, Rocketlane helps us bring consistency and repeatability to our execution. The biggest winners are our customers who enjoy the resulting acceleration of time-to-value. This, in turn, helps Solvvy to deliver higher and faster ROI and expand our partnerships with customers earlier in their journey with us."

Daniel Leeman, director of Solutions Consulting at Solvvy added, "Rocketlane helps us codify our onboarding methodology which helps our implementations team adhere to the process and ensure a professional experience from our end. The customer portal allows us to immediately respond to client needs, unifying the onboarding experience with our internal project management. Rocketlane also helps us scale our implementations by making it easier to manage team resources and by providing insights on all ongoing projects."

Rocketlane continues to deliver excellent experiences for both its customers and its customers' customers. Rocketlane also was recently named category leader on G2 for client onboarding. The team continuously enhances the product and rolls out features based on customer feedback. The company had announced its $18 million Series A funding earlier this year.

About Solvvy
Solvvy is Conversational AI for customer support that delivers the modern, effortless experience consumers want. Solvvy's conversational AI and automation platform delivers fast, personalized resolutions for customers, improves agent productivity and uncovers valuable insights that empower support leaders. As the digital teammate for top brands like HelloFresh, Vimeo, Calm, Under Armour, Twilio, and Ring, Solvvy handles millions of conversations each month to improve customer experiences and drive massive operational savings. Solvvy has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and is a G2 Momentum Leader and Top Software 2022 Award Winner.

About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

Media Contact
Kirthika Soundararajan
kirthika@rocketlane.com
+91-9972816955

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solvvy-chooses-rocketlane-to-deliver-delightful-customer-onboarding-experiences-301525797.html

SOURCE Rocketlane Corp

