U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +36.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +407.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.25
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -0.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,392.62
    +1,590.60 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

SOM Biotech granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for SOM3355

SOM Biotech
·2 min read

SOM Biotech granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for SOM3355

~SOM3355 has potential to be an alternative to current VMAT2 inhibitors with a significantly improved side effect profile for the treatment of chorea in Huntington´s disease~

Barcelona, Spain, October 18, 2021. SOM Biotech (“SOM” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on orphan diseases of the Central Nervous System, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SOM3355, currently in clinical development for the treatment of chorea movements in Huntington´s Disease (HD).

The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan status to support the development of drugs for the safe and effective treatment of rare disorders. Receiving ODD may qualify SOM Biotech for a seven year period of US marketing exclusivity upon approval of SOM3355.

Raúl Insa, Chief Executive Officer of SOM Biotech highlights:Receiving Orphan Drug Designation for SOM3355 is a significant step forward for Huntington’s Disease patients and confirms the potential of our AI-powered approach to accelerate drug discovery and development. SOM3355’s profile is a compelling alternative to existing drugs in this space and we are excited by the added momentum that Orphan Drug Designation gives to the project to ensure we can make this treatment available as soon as possible to patients.”

HD is an inherited disorder whereby progressive degeneration of brain centers involved in movement can result in chorea, an involuntary, jerky, movement that randomly affects somatic muscles and flows from one part of the body to another. Using the Company’s proprietary artificial intelligence-based computational technology (SOMAI PRO), SOM Biotech identified SOM3355 or Bevantolol hydrochloride, a drug commonly used to treat hypertension, as a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor that could be repositioned to treat chorea in HD but with a much better side-effect profile than the current standard-of-care.

ENDS

About SOM Biotech: SOM Biotech (www.sombiotech.com) – established in 2009 – is a biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, Spain. SOM has an extensive portfolio of products that includes drugs for orphan diseases including TTR Amyloidosis, Huntington's disease, Tardive Dyskinesia, Phenylketonuria, Niemann-Pick C, Glioblastoma and Parkinson’s disease. The company engages in accelerated discovery of therapies through a proprietary artificial intelligence-based computational technology (SOMAI PRO) and develops strategic partnerships with major research centers and pharmaceutical companies. The Company has received partial funding for a number of its programs from the Spanish Ministries of Science and Innovation (CDTI) and Industry (ENISA).
For more information about SOM Biotech, please contact:
Media Contact:
Maria Zimina
zimina@sombiotech.com

Consilium Stratgeic Communications
Amber Fennell, Lindsey Neville, Lucy Featherstone
sombio@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • 2 Gene-Editing Stocks to Have on Your Radar Right Now

    They only have preclinical candidates for now. But these biotechs could have game-changing gene-editing therapies.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

    Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 have all climbed by more than 200% during this boom period. For example, biotech innovators Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), along with electric-car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all generated well over 1,000% returns on capital for investors in just the past three years.

  • Better COVID-19 Stock: Merck or Pfizer?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) launched the best-selling vaccine Comirnaty with the help of its partner, BioNTech. Merck (NYSE: MRK) is likely to soon have the first COVID-19 pill on the market. Pfizer has delivered greater stock gains than Merck since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Does Apple Cider Vinegar Really Work for Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and More?

    Some say a fermented apple a day will help stabilize blood sugar, support weight loss, and lower blood pressure—here’s the truth.

  • Short on Staff, Some Hospices Ask New Patients To Wait

    Anne Cotton had enjoyed her years at an assisted living facility in Corvallis, Oregon. But at 89, her health problems began to mount: heart failure, weakness from post-polio syndrome, a 30-pound weight loss in a year. “I’m in a wheelchair,” she said. “I’m getting weaker. I’m having trouble breathing.” On Sept. 30, Dr. Helen Kao, her palliative care physician and a medical director at Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, determined that she qualified for hospice services — in which a team of nurses,

  • The #1 Worst Supplement You Can Take, Says Dietitian

    Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.In fact, there's one supplement that has so much potential to cause harm that experts recommend you avoid it entirely. According to Courtney D'A

  • Never Order Seafood Unless You've Asked Your Server This, FDA Warns

    Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Bought Out in 2022

    The healthcare sector has been a serious disappointment for investors in 2021. After a banner year in 2020 thanks to the advent of several highly lucrative COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) has now fallen by a staggering 11.5% so far this year. A healthy cadre of headline-grabbing new technologies from biotech pioneers such as Allogene Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Sarepta Therapeutics, among many others, have failed to live up to expectations and/or exhibited worrying safety signals.

  • 7 Ways You Can Give Yourself Diabetes, Doctors Say

    Diabetes is at record levels in the U.S.—nearly 34 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, is affected. The condition occurs when the body is unable to adequately process blood sugar. That can damage blood vessels throughout the body, potentially leading to heart disease, stroke, blindness, and amputation. But diabetes generally doesn't develop overnight. Little things you do regularly, without thinking, may be seriously raising your risk. Here is what doctors who treat diabetes say are t

  • Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

    The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of d

  • If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat, Experts Say

    Life doesn't stop when you turn 65, but a handful of your dietary habits should. In particular, experts say there's one type of meat you're likely eating that may be putting you at risk of serious foodborne illness. In fact, you may be shocked to learn just how rampant contamination is within this one type of food. After analyzing 257 samples of this popular type of meat, one study found that over 90 percent of the product was tainted with harmful bacteria. Read on to find out which kind of meat

  • Disturbing connections between epilepsy, serious health problems during childbirth

    Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases, and researchers are still trying to figure out its many effects. People with epilepsy are at a higher risk of dying than the general public, and epilepsy is associated with everything from psychological conditions to physical injuries. A study in Obstetrics & Gynecology suggests severe outcomes during and after childbirth should be added to the list. It found that people with epilepsy are up to three times more likely to experience such o

  • Challenges mount to president's vaccine mandate

    Even as the pandemic appears to be receding, a culture war over vaccine mandates is showing signs of only growing more intense.

  • New Zealand vaccinates 2.5% of its people in a day in drive to live with COVID-19

    Through an array of strategies, gimmicks and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's encouragement through the day, 124,669 shots were administered by late in the day in a country of 4.9 million. "We set a target for ourselves, Aotearoa, you've done it, but let's keep going," Ardern said, using a Maori name for New Zealand at a vaccination site, according to the Newshub news service. New Zealand had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until an outbreak of the Delta variant in mid-August.

  • Cases down. FDA panel recommends boosters. What to know about COVID this week in NC.

    An FDA panel recommended boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines though the J&J recommendation is more complicated.

  • 10 Practically Medicinal Foods That Help Ease Stomach Pain

    Sweet, sweet relief.