SOMA GOLD UPDATES EXPLORATION RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce new drilling results from the ongoing exploration program at the Estrella-Diamantina mineralized trend within the Company's Zara property in Antioquia, Colombia.

Highlights

Drilling and channel sampling has defined a mineralized zone over 500m in strike length and 250m down-dip centered around the historic artisanal Diamantina Mine.

Best drill intercepts being reported include:

Systemic channel sampling completed by the Company in the Diamantina Mine has averaged 13.25g/t gold over 0.43m. Detailed channel sampling results were reported on April 4, 2020, August 4, 2021 and February 10, 2022.

In 2021 and 2022, Soma completed 14,450 meters of drilling (52 holes) along a 1.4km section of the larger Estrella-Diamantina mineralized trend and conducted extensive underground channel sampling in the Diamantina Mine. This exploration work has outlined a continuous hydrothermal quartz-carbonate vein system in a zone of 500m along strike and 250m down-dip, in which high-grade gold assay results have been obtained (values up to 80g/t gold).

Javier Cordova, Soma's CEO, states, "These exploration results indicate the presence of another high-grade vein structure approximately 2km south of our El Limón Mine and Mill, which are currently on care and maintenance. The El Limón Mine produced gold for more than 50 years. Both vein systems are also proximal to the district scale Otú Fault, which is associated with numerous significant gold deposits in the area, including the Segovia deposits of GCM Mining. The success of this drill program has reinforced our belief that our 29,000ha Zara property has the potential to host multiple new gold discoveries."

Alacrán-Diamantina Exploration

The current Alacrán-Diamantina exploration program focuses on a 1.4km section at the southern end of the larger 7 -km Estrella-Diamantina mineralized trend (see map #1). To date, 14,450m of diamond drilling (52 holes) has been completed. Including this news release, results for 12,934m (46 holes) have been reported. Assay results are pending for six completed holes (1,514m), and an additional six holes (~2,000m) are planned to complete the current drilling program.

In addition to the drilling program, the Company completed a systematic underground channel sampling program of the vein being mined at the historic Diamantina Mine. Channel samples within the mine averaged 13.25g/t Au over 0.43m. Detailed channel sampling results were reported on April 4, 2020, August 4, 2021, and February 10, 2022.

This exploration has outlined a continuous mineralized zone with dimensions of 500m along strike and 250m down-dip, centered around the Diamantina Mine. Drilling results and underground channel sampling from inside the Diamantina Mine indicate vein continuity with high-grade values and suggest that the vein structure is open along strike to the south and down-dip (see cross-section #1).

Drill highlights include:

Drill hole ADDDH_21_32 intersected 0.68 meters, from 213.92m to 214.60m, of milky quartz-carbonate vein with veining of sulphides, mainly pyrite and sphalerite, grading 4.37g/t Au.

Drill hole ADDDH_21_33 intersected 0.40 meters, from 188.70m to 189.10m, of milky quartz-carbonate vein with sulphides veining, mainly pyrite, galena and sphalerite, grading 80.2 g/t Au (see picture #1).

Drill hole ADDDH_21_34 intersected 0.30 meters, from 60.38m to 60.68m, of milky quartz-carbonates vein with scarce pyrite, grading 0.64g/t Au.

Drill hole ADDDH_21_46 intersected 0.76 meters, from 143.30m to 144.06m, of milky quartz-carbonates vein with semi-massive pyrite, galena and sphalerite, grading 18.35g/t Au (see picture #1).

Table #1. List of significant drill hole intercepts from Alacrán-Diamantina drill program(1)

Location Hole ID From To Length(3) From To Length(3) Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) Alacrán-

Diamantina ADDDH_21_01(2) 48.3 49 0.7 158.47 160.77 2.3 5.43 ADDDH_21_02(2) 105.2 105.95 0.75 345.16 347.62 2.46 13.85 ADDDH_21_03(2) 100.3 101.6 1.3 329.08 333.35 4.27 1.96 Including 100.3 101 0.7 329.08 331.38 2.3 0.98 Including 101 101.6 0.6 331.38 333.35 1.97 3.1 ADDDH_21_04(2) 10.5 10.9 0.4 34.45 35.76 1.31 4.28 and 20.4 21.2 0.8 66.93 69.56 2.62 6.09 ADDDH_21_05(2) 210.15 210.98 0.83 689.5 692.23 2.72 7.92 ADDDH_21_20 207.7 208 0.3 681.42 682.41 0.98 0.79 ADDDH_21_23 212.83 214.08 1.25 698.25 702.35 4.10 0.91 ADDDH_21_32 213.92 214.6 0.68 701.83 704.06 2.23 4.37 ADDDH_21_33 188.7 189.1 0.4 619.09 620.40 1.31 80.2 ADDDH_21_34 60.38 60.68 0.3 198.09 199.08 0.98 0.64 ADDDH_22_46 143.3 144.06 0.76 470.14 472.63 2.49 18.35

1) Table includes vein intercepts in excess of 0.5 g/t gold. 2) Results of 7 holes (2,450m) previously reported on August 4, 2021. 3) Lengths reported are drilled core lengths and not necessarily true widths. Drill holes were oriented to be perpendicular to the dip of the veins and management believes the reported intersections approximate their true widths.

Map #1: Plan view of Alacrán-Diamantina High grade zone (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Cross-section #1. North to South cross-section showing results of current drill program (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Left: rock-core of drill hole ADDDH_22_46. Right: Detailed mineralization with pyrite, galena and sphalerite in drill hole ADDDH_22_33 (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

QA/QC CONTROLS

For exploration core drilling, the company applied its standard protocols for sampling and assay. NQ core is sawn or split with one-half shipped to a sample preparation laboratory in Medellin run by ALS Colombia Limited ("ALS"). Channel samples were collected by hand using hammer and chisel perpendicularly across exposed mineralized quartz-carbonate vein to best represent the true width. Channel sample locations were surveyed using total station. Each sample location have been photographed with channel traces painted to indicate the location and orientation of each sample. Samples are then shipped for analysis to an ALS-certified assay laboratory in Toronto, Canada and Lima, Perú. The samples were analyzed for gold using OREAS standard fire-assay on a 50-gram sample with an AA finish. Multi-element geochemistry was determined by ICP-MS using either aqua regia (ME-MS41) or four acid (ME-MS61) digestions. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Comparison to control samples and their standard deviations indicates acceptable accuracy of the assays and no detectable contamination. The remainder of the core is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification.

Mr. Paulo J. Andrade, P.Geo. and Member # 6136 of AIG, BSc Geologist, is a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Andrade is satisfied that the analytical procedures and best practices used are standard industry methodologies, and he has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

