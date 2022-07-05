U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,809.25
    -18.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,931.00
    -130.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,542.25
    -69.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.90
    -11.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    -0.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0119 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.01
    -0.70 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9750
    +0.3150 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.20
    +273.91 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.68
    +9.54 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.23
    -62.42 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

SOMA PRODUCES RECORD 6,952 OUNCES OF GOLD IN SECOND QUARTER

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SMAGF

73% INCREASE OVER Q2 2021

98.98% of $0.25 WARRANTS EXERCISED

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that its El Bagre, Colombia, gold mining operation produced 6,952 AuEq ounces and sold 7,740 AuEq ounces in Q2 of 2022. Year-to-date production for the first half is 12,054 AuEq ounces, 11% ahead of the 2022 plan of 10,845 ounces.

Soma Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)
Soma Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

Soma also announces that 29,353,556 of the 29,654,297 $0.25 per share warrants, which expired on July 3, 2022, were exercised for net proceeds of $7,338,319. There are now 5,750,000 warrants outstanding of which 5,500,000 are exercisable at $0.66 per share and expire on October 16, 2023, and 250,000 warrants exercisable at $2.00 and expire on April 4, 2023.Total Issued and Outstanding shares is 91,081,820.

Soma's Executive Chairman, Geoff Hampson, states, "It's gratifying to see the Cordero Mine in production and the grade higher than expected. The underground mining equipment acquired by Soma, which will be delivered this Summer, will ensure that production continues to ramp up. AuEq production is expected to further increase by the end of the year as more tons are mined. Once total mine production exceeds 600 tpd, we will restart the el Limon mill, and monthly gold production will increase commensurately." Hampson further states, "At the current level of production of approximately 2,500 ounces per month at current market prices, the mine generates an estimated US $2 million in EBITDA per month. We expect EBITDA to further grow with the expected increase in production."

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties on 29,000 Ha in Antioquia, Colombia with an installed and fully permitted milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"
Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c4530.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The first half of the year has been brutal for investors. But now is the time to buy high-quality businesses if you have some cash available.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • 11 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we talk about the 11 best blue chip stocks to buy right now. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now. On The Horizon: Recession The S&P500 recorded its worst first-half of the year since […]

  • 8 Stocks That Could Get Hurt By a Strong Dollar

    Companies with big overseas sales could get hurt by a strong dollar. Estee Lauder, Las Vegas Sands, and Nvidia are on that list.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Cisco Systems (CSCO)?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on June 30. Micron's growth rates were stable, but its guidance was grim. For the fourth quarter, it expects its revenue to decline 13% year over year and its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to tumble 33%.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively, even to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Tesla Has a China Problem. What It Means for the Stock.

    How many cars Tesla would deliver in the second quarter was a big question for bulls and bears in recent weeks. The impact of a money furnace on quarterly cash flow is tough to fathom. Tesla delivered about 255,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, down from about 310,000 in the first quarter.