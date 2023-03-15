U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.25
    -67.25 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,621.00
    -540.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,036.25
    -170.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    -49.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -1.13 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0602
    -0.0132 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.05
    +0.53 (+2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2079
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6400
    -0.5950 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,629.69
    -201.47 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.38
    +1.36 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.72
    -181.39 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

SOMA RESUMES MINING OPERATIONS AT EL BAGRE GOLD COMPLEX IN COLOMBIA

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the civil disturbance, which had rendered the roads leading to and surrounding the El Bagre Gold Mining Complex unsafe for the Company's employees, has been resolved. As a result, employees are gradually returning to work, and the mining and milling operations will resume at the earliest convenience.

Soma Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)
Soma Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Soma Gold Corp.)

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Javier Cordova Unda"
Chief Executive Officer and President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Soma Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c4652.html

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $12.16, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session.

  • Credit Suisse sheds nearly 25%, key backer says no more money

    Credit Suisse lost almost a quarter of its value on Wednesday, dropping to a new record low after its largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance. The Saudi lender acquired a stake of almost 10% last year after taking part in Credit Suisse's capital raising and committed to investing up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). Broader equity markets fell sharply, reversing earlier gains, as Credit Suisse's drop by as much as 24% re-ignited some of the jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • European banks battered as Credit Suisse drops 20%

    Shares in European banks got pummeled again on Wednesday, as Credit Suisse plunged to fresh record lows after the lender's biggest shareholder said it could not raise its 10% stake citing regulatory issues. Credit Suisse fell below 2 Swiss francs ($2.18) for the first time after Saudi National Bank said it could not go above 10% ownership due to a regulatory issue. Credit Suisse shares were last down by more than 22%.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day.

  • Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring the bonds of Credit Suisse Group AG against default in the near-term is approaching a rarely-seen level that typically signals serious investor concerns.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Says State Assistance ‘Not a Topic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the lender as the Swiss bank seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Co

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • Credit Suisse Ignites Fresh Bank Turmoil As Saudis Decline New Funds, SVB Collapse Spills Into Europe

    Credit Suisse's biggest backer won't add more cash to the troubled Swiss lender, sending shares to a fresh record low.

  • 4 Stocks Affected by Bank Failures That Wall Street Says to Buy

    Bill Holdings has said it held about $670 million at Silicon Valley Bank, but said its existing cash was sufficient to meet its working capital and other requirements.

  • Let's Unlock KeyCorp's Plunge to See If It Opens the Door to Opportunity

    Bank holding company KeyCorp seemed to be in the eye of the recent turmoil in the banking sector as the share price of the regional bank name has quickly cut in half in a few weeks. Trading volume was huge. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall 500 Points As Credit Suisse Triggers European Bank Sell-Off

    Dow Jones futures tumbled as Credit Suisse plunging, leading a European bank sell-off after the Nasdaq reclaimed key levels Tuesday.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Credit Suisse Sinks 21% After Top Shareholder Rules Out Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares plunged and the cost of insuring its bonds against default were near a distressed level after the bank’s biggest shareholder ruled out any additional support. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Press