SomaLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SomaLogic Operating Company, Inc.
·1 min read
SomaLogic Operating Company, Inc.
SomaLogic Operating Company, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 before market open on Monday, November 14, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Investor Contact
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@somalogic.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
marissa@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com


