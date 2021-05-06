U.S. markets closed

Someone already turned Apple's AirTag into a slim, wallet-friendly card

Greg Kumparak
·1 min read

Apple's new AirTag item trackers are pretty small, but not quite small enough to slip into most wallets without adding an obvious bit of bulk.

Fortunately, as one talented AirTag owner has found, that's nothing you can't fix with a heat gun, a bit of soldering and an understanding that you could totally fry your shiny new AirTag in the blink of an eye. Oh, and a 3D printer.

When Andrew Ngai realized that much of AirTag's thickness came from its PCB and its battery being stacked atop each other, he set out to instead arrange them side-by-side. With the help of some iFixit guides (which, by the way, provide an awesome peek inside the AirTag if you're curious what's in there but aren't looking to dissect one yourself), Andrew tore the AirTag down to its key components. After making sure everything still worked in its freshly disassembled state, he 3D printed a new case, soldered in wires to connect the board to the battery at a distance, and put everything back together. Success! And he did it all within just days of AirTag being released.

While this sort of project requires a pretty broad set of skills to pull off, Andrew has kindly handled one of the steps for anyone looking to take it on: he's uploaded the STL file for the 3D-printed card holder as a free download on Thingiverse. (Or you could, of course, just buy a Tile Slim. But that doesn't involve soldering irons and 3D printing, so where's the fun in that?)

[via 9to5mac]

  • Trump calls for ousting Cheney as conference chair

    The internal feud over replacing Cheney as conference chair intensified with Trump's support for Stefanik.

  • Feeling Restless? Why Insomnia Is Nothing to Sleep On

    How did you sleep last night? Did you sleep? Were you able to stay asleep? If not, you may have insomnia. According to the American Psychiatric Association, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder. The dictionary loosely defines insomnia as a prolonged and usually abnormal inability to get enough sleep, especially due to trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Your doctor will likely diagnose you as having insomnia if you meet both of the following criteria:

  • Armed army trainee fleeing base hijacks bus of schoolchildren in South Carolina

    Children were ‘scared to death’ but all are safe and suspect in custody

  • 8-year-old wearing BLM shirt banned from school cafeteria and recess, Oklahoma mom says

    “Wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt has NOTHING to do with politics,” his mom said. “He’s simply saying his life matters.”

  • Apple's app store chief fends off attacks in antitrust trial

    Apple’s top app store executive on Thursday faced an avalanche of documents unleashed Thursday by an Epic Games lawyer aiming to prove allegations that the iPhone maker has been gouging app makers as part of a scheme hatched by Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs. The confrontation in an Oakland, California, courtroom came during the fourth day of an antitrust trial targeting the empire that Apple has built around its iPhone and the digital storefront that serves as the exclusive outlet for people to install apps on the ubiquitous device. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game, contends Apple's insistence that apps to pay a 15% to 30% commission on transactions has turned into illegal monopoly that that should be blown up so other options can be offered on the iPhone, iPad and iPod.

  • Dow Chemical Shows Rising Price Performance With RS Rating Jump

    On Thursday, Dow Chemical hit an important technical milestone, seeing its Relative Strength (RS) Rating jump into the 80-plus percentile with an improvement to 82, up from 78 the day before. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Dow Chemical is within a buying range after climbing above a 67.37 entry in a flat base.

  • Cable Firms Fear Being Left in Dust in Biden Broadband Quest

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure proposal includes $100 billion to bring high-speed broadband to every American, an idea that might be expected to win applause from those who provide the service.But cable companies such as Comcast Corp. and Charter Communications Inc. that connect about two-thirds of U.S. homes that have broadband service fear the plan’s specific call for “future-proof” technology could leave them facing subsidized competitors.That’s because the traditional coaxial lines that cable companies still use to serve most of their subscribers don’t handle the upload speeds that consumer advocates say should be required to receive federal infrastructure aid. Many say subsidies should go only to systems that can download and upload traffic at speeds of at least 100 megabits per second.Cable can download at that speed but averaged only 11 megabits per second for uploads in 2019, according to a January report by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Carriers using fiber lines averaged 193.“Why do you want to spend the people’s money on an interim technology?” Tom Wheeler, a former Democratic FCC chairman, said in an interview. “We ought to be building it in a future-proof manner -- which means fiber.”Technology GapsCable systems that incorporate fiber can be part of the solution in coming years, and are to be preferred over technologies such as wireless broadband and satellite-based internet services, Wheeler said.At issue are potentially billions of dollars earmarked for closing the technology gaps revealed by the pandemic, where remote work and schooling were hampered by patchy internet speeds and access. Proposals to require lofty minimum speeds have already sparked a lively debate in Congress where investing in broadband is otherwise one of the less controversial elements of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.The White House hasn’t defined the speed it wants. In announcing its “American Jobs Plan” on March 31 it called for bringing “affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband to every American.” It cited rural areas bereft of broadband, and urban areas where some shun broadband because of high prices. It flatly said: “Americans pay too much for the internet” and pledged to work for reduced prices.Congress will ultimately decide whether to tie aid to the higher speeds. Four U.S. senators, including two Republicans, an independent and Democrat Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, earlier this year wrote to Biden administration officials in support of a 100/100 standard.“There is no reason federal funding to rural areas should not support the type of speeds used by households in typical well-served urban and suburban areas,” the senators said in their March 4 letter.The idea has drawn opposition from Republicans, though, including Ohio Representative Bill Johnson who said it could lead to subsidies in areas that already have broadband, while rural areas wait. “That sounds like the exact opposite of what needs to happen,” he said at a March 22 hearing.The congressional focus on broadband continued on Thursday with a House hearing on unequal access to the technology.‘Digital Divide’“There is a digital divide between races and ethnicities,” Democratic Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey, chairman of the Energy & Commerce Committee, said at the hearing before his panel. “While 80% of White households have broadband access, that is true of only 70% of Black households and 65% of Hispanic households.”Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington Republican, criticized Democratic proposals that she characterized as creating “arbitrary speed thresholds that favor fiber-only projects with no restrictions to prevent overbuilding in areas where broadband already exists.”Cable providers say it doesn’t make sense to demand very fast uploads, since most home broadband traffic consists of video downloads where their download speeds often exceed 100 megabits. Rather than subsidizing new ultra-fast networks in areas already served by cable systems, the government should focus on areas without broadband, they argue.Federal money should go to places with “no broadband, or very little broadband, or really inadequate broadband,” Michael Powell, president of the trade group NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, said last month on the C-Span network program “The Communicators.” The group’s members include the biggest cable provider, Comcast, and No. 2 Charter.The current broadband benchmark established by the FCC is 25/3 -- 25 megabits per second download, and 3 megabits per second for uploads. About 20 million Americans lack access to such service, according to the FCC.If the 100/100 standard is adopted for determining what areas are eligible for subsidies, federal broadband-construction aid could flow to areas with fast downloads but that lack speedy uploads. Funds could subsidize competition where established cable providers such as Comcast and Charter operate. Under a bill proposed in March by Democrats and that could be the basis for eventual infrastructure legislation, that would happen only after money first flows to areas with no broadband or very poor service.Shares in Comcast and Charter slipped in the days after Biden’s plan was announced but have since recovered that ground and more as each company reported earnings. Comcast said it signed up 461,000 new broadband subscribers in the first quarter, and Charter announced 355,000 new internet subscribers, surpassing analysts’ expectations.Consumer ComplaintsNeither company publicly discloses how many of its customers are served by fiber to their doorstep. About 16% of cable subscribers are connected with fiber optic lines, according to research by Cowen & Co.Jon Peha, an engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said complaints about upload speeds soared during the pandemic.“Upstream is critical if you’re working or taking classes from home,” Peha said in an email. “We found that after the pandemic hit, downstream speed stayed about the same but upstream speed was significantly degraded, and consumer complaints about speed tripled.”FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, said the proposed faster standard could have perverse results, with money flowing into already-well-wired cities.“You’re going to seriously dump taxpayer money on top of that?” Carr said in an interview. “When we have many areas with zero connections, that seems like a mistake.”The 100/100 mandate could spur cable providers to offer higher speeds, said Gigi Sohn, a former Democratic FCC aide who’s now a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy.“It incentivizes them to up their game,” Sohn said in an interview. “You’re seeing that with Charter, Comcast and Altice -- the three biggest cable operators.”Cable’s FiberComcast President David Watson told investors April 29 that symmetric service -- the same speeds up and down -- “is a focus” for the company. Charter in February said it would spend $5 billion on a new fiber optic network to serve mostly rural areas as part of an FCC subsidy program. Altice USA Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei on April 28 told investors the company, with 4.4 million customers, has surpassed 1 million fiber-to-the-home connections and is building more.“Customers are increasingly appreciating higher upload speeds,” Goei said.The push for higher speeds is coming from a White House with cable critics in key policy roles. National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti led a team for Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren that criticized Comcast as a “market-dominant” company. Special assistant Tim Wu has long said cable prices are too high, and he helped New York assemble a lawsuit that accused Charter of ripping off customers with promises of faster internet speeds than the company knew it could deliver. Charter agreed to pay $174 million to settle the claims.Even Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has asked to lead the broadband effort, oversaw cases against Comcast when she served as California’s attorney general.“The administration might view the infrastructure bill as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build competition in that market,” Paul Gallant, a Washington-based analyst with Cowen & Co., said in an interview. “Is this a paradigm shift?”(Updates with congressional hearing testimony beginning in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brawl as Mayweather faces off with Youtube star Paul

    Floyd Mayweather was involved in a chaotic brawl on Thursday during the build-up to next month's fight with Internet star Logan Paul as tempers boiled over at a photo-opportunity in Miami.

  • Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem

    Palestinians and Israeli settlers hurled rocks and chairs at each other in a tense east Jerusalem neighborhood on Thursday before Israeli police moved in to separate them, arresting at least seven people. The violence broke out in Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Jewish settlers trying to acquire property in the neighborhood, which is just north of Jerusalem's Old City. Pro-Palestinian protesters have been meeting for nightly iftars — the meal held after breaking the daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan — at long tables set up outside.

  • Tyrese Gibson lists Woodland Hills home complete with a giant Transformer

    Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is asking $3.5 million for his Woodland Hills home with a Transformer replica in the backyard.

  • How to tell if your passwords are vulnerable to hackers

    You can see which passwords you need to change on both your iPhone and Google account.

  • Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation: Financial Times

    Archegos has hired restructuring advisers to assess the potential legal claims from banks and to plan for a possible winding down of its operations, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The family office's meltdown was triggered after ViacomCBS, a company Archegos was heavily exposed to, announced a stock offering in March. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1777.10 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June Comex gold futures contract is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $1777.10.

  • Ark Slammed Again as Riskiest Tech Bets Blow Past Lifelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest-flying tech names are getting no help from one of the sector’s usual lifelines amid a fierce selloff that’s showing few signs of slowing.Plunging U.S. real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- failed to stem a 2.9% fall in Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ARKK) Thursday, now in the midst of its worst stretch since 2018. Drops in the likes of Twilio Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged down the ETF, even as the mega-cap Nasdaq 100 rallied for the first time this week.The break-apart in riskier tech and real rates is a sea change in a relationship that’s held through much of the past year. With bonds offering a negative rate of return after stripping out inflation, speculative tech and growth have flourished as investors hunt for yield. That the decoupling is happening at a time when a standard explanation for weakness in equities is “concern about inflation” shows the challenges of assigning cause and effect to a market where everything from retail day-traders to options-fomented hedging is acting on prices.“Even though the bond market is suggesting that tech should be doing better, commodities are what the equity market is listening to and that is causing less of a bid for technology,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “Commodities are whispering in the ear of the equity market and saying inflation is coming.”A surge in everything from copper to corn prices has pushed the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to its highest level in almost a decade. Meanwhile, 2-year breakevens touched the highest level since 2008 on Wednesday. The market’s sensitivity to a potential rise in rates was on display this week, with the Nasdaq 100 careening lower after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise moderately to keep the economy from overheating -- a point she later walked back.ARKK has bled about $785 million in outflows over the past six days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Amid the carnage, hedge funds sold technology shares for seven straight days, cutting their exposure to the lowest since December, prime broker data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show.Retail investors have also absorbed blows after chasing momentum into the high flyers like green energy and electronic-vehicle stocks. Plug Power Inc. tumbled 7.1% Thursday after a 973% surge in 2020. Xpeng Inc., a Chinese maker of electric cars, dropped 5.8% for its eighth decline in nine days.A Goldman Sachs basket of retail favorites has fallen five straight weeks, the longest losing streak in data going back to July 2018. That’s a turnaround from earlier this year, when a Reddit-driven rally in meme stocks like GameStop Corp. handed the retail crowd a win against some short sellers.As growth gets hit, cyclically-oriented sectors -- those with earnings viewed as being more tied to economic swings -- have pulled ahead. The financial and energy sectors have rallied 3.6% and 6.9% so far this week, respectively, putting both on track for their strongest showings since March.“With the data continuing to suggest a faster than expected recovery, the recovery/reflation trade is winning and expensive growth becomes a source of funds,” said Dan Suzuki, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s deputy chief investment officer. “The rising inflation expectations indicate that people’s confidence in the reflation trade is picking up.”(Updates with closing prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Dovish Fed Member Comments, Capped by Strong Data

    Investors appear unwilling to give up until there is definitive proof that the Fed is getting ready to begin tapering its bond purchases.

  • Goldman Offers New Bitcoin Derivatives to Wall Street Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is wading deeper into the $1 trillion Bitcoin market, offering Wall Street investors a way to place big bets.The investment bank has opened up trading with non-deliverable forwards, a derivative tied to Bitcoin’s price that pays out in cash. The firm then protects itself from the digital currency’s famous volatility by buying and selling Bitcoin futures in block trades on CME Group Inc., using Cumberland DRW as its trading partner. Goldman, which still isn’t active in the Bitcoin spot market, introduced the wagers to clients last month without an announcement.“Institutional demand continues to grow significantly in this space, and being able to work with partners like Cumberland will help us expand our capabilities,” said Max Minton, Goldman’s Asia-Pacific head of digital assets. The new offering is “paving the way for us to evolve our nascent cash-settled crypto-currency capabilities.”Goldman Sachs, which restarted a trading desk this year to help clients deal in publicly traded futures tied to Bitcoin, said in March it was also close to offering private wealth clients additional vehicles to bet on crypto prices. But the push into forwards dramatically increases its capacity to help big investors take positions. The partnership with Cumberland underscores the bank’s willingness to work with outside firms to help it do so, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition they not be identified.For years after its creation in 2009, Bitcoin was shunned by Wall Street banks, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon once threatening to fire any of his traders caught buying and selling the digital currency. While Dimon later softened his tone, the banking world has long seen Bitcoin as a plaything for criminals, drug dealers and money launderers.Read more: Wall Street Stays on Crypto Sidelines as Tesla Boosts BitcoinBut client interest and Bitcoin’s astronomical price gains -- reaching a high of almost $65,000 in April -- have turned many bankers around, with Morgan Stanley making a Bitcoin trust product available to its customers and JPMorgan working on a similar offering.“Goldman Sachs serves as a bellwether of how sophisticated, institutional investors approach shifts in the market,” said Justin Chow, global head of business development for Cumberland DRW. “We’ve seen rapid adoption and interest in crypto from more traditional financial firms this year, and Goldman’s entrance into the space is yet another sign of how it’s maturing.”Banks are still wary of the regulatory challenges of holding Bitcoin outright. As derivatives settled with cash, the products Goldman Sachs is offering don’t require dealing with physical Bitcoin. In a similar way, the Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan trusts give customers access to vehicles tracking Bitcoin’s price while using a third party to buy and hold the underlying digital asset.Goldman Sachs may next offer hedge fund clients exchange-traded notes based on Bitcoin or access to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, one of the people said.“The crypto ecosystem is developing rapidly,” Chow said. “There is progress being made in offering ETFs, new custody providers coming online and optimism that regulatory efforts are coming into focus. It’s a great time to be in the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Keeping Pace With KKR as $29 Billion Deployed Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Mubadala Investment Co. joined global investors like KKR & Co. in pouncing on opportunities presented by the pandemic, embarking on a record dealmaking spree while many of its peers among sovereign wealth funds hunkered down.In a year that saw the worst oil-price crash in a generation, Mubadala delivered a record income for the Abu Dhabi government as it doubled down on a bet that sectors like technology and consumer goods will benefit the most from the economic recovery. Abu Dhabi’s second-largest wealth fund said on Thursday that new investments last year amounted to 108 billion dirhams ($29.4 billion).With stakes in businesses from the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake and an ambition of doubling in size over the next decade, Mubadala stood out in seizing on dislocations in markets caused by the pandemic. State funds’ overall investments dropped almost 20% last year, according to New York-based adviser and data firm Global SWF.Mubadala’s pace put it on par with KKR, which was the top spending private equity firm globally from the start of April through December last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KKR invested a total of $29.5 billion in public and private markets in 2020.“We navigated our portfolio through the dramatic macro-economic decline of early 2020, and decided to accelerate the pace of our capital deployment, ending the year with record profit and growth,” said Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive officer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.The annual review published on Thursday showed Mubadala’s assets under management across the group reached 894 billion dirhams, from 853 billion dirhams in 2019. It also said five-year returns on its portfolio were 9.8%, dating to 2016.The fund recently changed the way it reports its results. It eliminated categories such as annual revenue and net income, saying it would no longer release data “not relevant to a long-term investor” and would instead disclose a multi-year metric.Technology, HealthMubadala is plowing money into high-growth sectors such as technology and health care as the emirate looks to reduce its traditional reliance on oil and gas. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves.For 2020, Mubadala said its total comprehensive income rose to 72 billion dirhams from 53 billion dirhams in 2019, citing growth in its public equities portfolio and funds in addition to the company’s assets across various sectors. It said the UAE and the U.S. remain its largest investment destinations but that it also expanded in India, France, China and Russia.Mubadala, which earlier this year overhauled its internal structure, also cashed out of some commitments, collecting 104 billion dirhams last year by monetizing mature assets and distributing investments locally and abroad.“In line with our long-term strategy, we increased our investments in sectors where we have high conviction, and with high performing fund managers,” Al Mubarak said.Abu Dhabi’s $232 Billion Mubadala Wants to Take Crack at Top 10Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fintech Bright Spot Africa Catches Up in Bumper Funding Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech companies in Africa raised more capital despite the Covid-19 pandemic, standing in contrast to their emerging-market peers such as Latin America that saw a decline.The continent saw fintech funding, including mergers and acquisitions, grow to $1.35 billion last year from $1 billion in 2019, according to a report by BFA Global’s Catalyst Fund and Briter Bridges published on Thursday. While Indian and Latin American fintech companies still raised more money than those in Africa, their volumes fell from the previous year as they battled to close later-stage deals.“The numbers of pre-seed and seed deals in Africa are increasing,” the report said. “While Latin America and India are seeing a growing number of mega-deals African markets are only beginning to see a few such late-stage deals.”Africa’s growing population of 1.2 billion people, rising smartphone ownership and a drop in Internet costs are among the factors contributing to the region’s allure. Investors also see opportunity among its large unbanked population of 350 million, which accounts for 17% of the global total.Most investments on the continent flowed to Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, according to the report, which surveyed 177 startups and 33 impact investors across emerging markets.The region’s fintechs haven’t yet raised funding through an initial public offering but they have enjoyed fast growing merger-and-acquisition activity, with international companies including Visa Inc., Network International Holdings Plc and Stripe Inc. growing their interests in the region.Nigeria has especially benefited from the financial-technology boom that has put much of Africa at the cutting edge of the revolution in mobile money. In 2020, Stripe paid $200 million to acquire Nigerian startup Paystack.Flutterwave, based in Lagos and San Francisco, raised $170 million this year, becoming Nigeria’s second fintech startup with a valuation above $1 billion, after Interswitch.Read more: Pandemic Was a ‘Boon’ for African Wealth Funds Investing LocallyThough total funding for emerging-market fintech companies increased last year, it still accounts for a small portion of global investment. Of the $105 billion received by fintech firms in 2020, $76 billion flowed to the US.In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia made up 99% of regional fintech investment, while India, Singapore and Indonesia were the most popular destination for funds in South Asia and Southeast Asia. India netted $3 billion for fintechs alone.“After the initial shock of the pandemic wore off, many investors continued to close deals, albeit remotely,” the report said. Investors preferred to pour cash into payments over other product categories, it said.(Updates with chart after third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF Is Selling Off—and It May Get Worse

    The (ARKK) ETF (ticker: ARKK) delivered a 153% return in 2020. The ETF, which is actively managed by ARK Invest CEO and her team, is down 27% over the last three months, including an 13% decline in the past week alone.