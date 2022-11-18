Someone projected insults onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters calling Elon Musk a 'space Karen' and a 'mediocre manchild'

Someone projected insults aimed at Elon Musk on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Thursday night. Getty Images / @Leo_Puglisi6 on Twitter

Someone projected insults aimed at Elon Musk on the side of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Thursday.

The insults called the app's new CEO a "worthless billionaire," and a "mediocre manchild."

Twitter employees were given an ultimatum to either take severance pay or work under Musk's new "hardcore" vision for Twitter.

Someone projected insults aimed at Elon Musk onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday night, hours after the deadline for Twitter employees to choose whether to stay at the company and embrace Musk's "extremely hardcore" vision or resign with three months' severance.

The messages displayed on the side of Twitter's office building Thursday night featuring a rotating list of insults called the bird-app's new CEO a "bankruptcy baby," a "dictator's asskisser," and a "space Karen."

The message also called Musk a "worthless billionaire," a "mediocre manchild," and a "supreme parasite," among a host of other insults.

A separate messages beamed onto the building said: "Elon Musk STFU," "#StopToxicTwitter" and "Musk's hellscape."

Musk sent an email to Twitter's remaining employees at midnight Wednesday PT telling staff they should prepare to work "long hours at a high intensity" in order to "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."

To stay at the company, employees had to agree to Musk's proposed workflow by 5:00 p.m. ET Thursday, giving them just under 48 hours to decide whether to keep their jobs or to accept the severance.

"If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," the email read, directing employees to a Google form.

The Google form showed that less than half of the company's remaining 4,000 employees chose to stay in their jobs and work for Musk's self-described "Twitter 2.0," Insider's Kali Hays previously reported.

About an hour after the 5:00 p.m. deadline, employees were notified that Twitter's offices would again be closed immediately and that employees need to leave the premises, a person familiar with the directive told Insider.

