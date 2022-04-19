U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

Someone tried prying into your Facebook account? Here is how to change your password on any device

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

You’ve probably heard the advice that you should change your passwords every few months to keep your digital accounts secure. This advice has long been standard, though cybersecurity experts have come out in recent years to assure internet users that a password change is likely unnecessary with a strong, unique password.

That said, you might not have a strong and unique Facebook password. Maybe a reshuffled spelling of your name is the key to your account. But if it's not strong, there's a chance that someone could be trying to breach your Facebook account. In which case, it's probably time to change your password.

Here is how to reset your password on any device, according to Facebook:

Not only should you use different passwords for all accounts – and reputable password manager apps are a handy way to remember them all – but you could also try to use a passphrase instead of a password.

How to reset your Facebook password on a computer

  1. Once logged in, click the dropdown tab icon in the top right corner

  2. Click “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab

  3. Select “Security and Login”

  4. Select “Edit” next to “change password”

  5. Type your current password followed by your new password

  6. Select “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook iOS app

  1. Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right

  2. Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & privacy”

  3. Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.”

  4. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  5. Tap “Save changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Android app

  1. Open the Facebook Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner

  2. Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & Privacy”

  3. Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.”

  4. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  5. Tap “Save changes”

  6. There are a few Facebook mobile browser versions. Here are instructions for each.

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

  1. Open Facebook in your mobile browser

  2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Settings & Privacy”

  3. Select “Security” then “Security and Login”

  4. Select “Change Password”

  5. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  6. Tap “Save changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

  1. Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right

  2. Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Password and Security”

  3. Select “Change Password”

  4. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  5. Tap “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

  1. Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right

  2. Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login”

  3. Select “Change Password”

  4. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  5. Tap “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Lite app

  1. Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right

  2. Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login”

  3. Select “Change Password”

  4. Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice

  5. Tap “Save Changes”

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to change Facebook password to keep your account secure

