Someone tried prying into your Facebook account? Here is how to change your password on any device
You’ve probably heard the advice that you should change your passwords every few months to keep your digital accounts secure. This advice has long been standard, though cybersecurity experts have come out in recent years to assure internet users that a password change is likely unnecessary with a strong, unique password.
That said, you might not have a strong and unique Facebook password. Maybe a reshuffled spelling of your name is the key to your account. But if it's not strong, there's a chance that someone could be trying to breach your Facebook account. In which case, it's probably time to change your password.
Here is how to reset your password on any device, according to Facebook:
How to reset your Facebook password on a computer
Once logged in, click the dropdown tab icon in the top right corner
Click “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab
Select “Security and Login”
Select “Edit” next to “change password”
Type your current password followed by your new password
Select “Save Changes”
How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook iOS app
Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right
Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & privacy”
Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save changes”
How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Android app
Open the Facebook Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner
Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & Privacy”
Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save changes”
There are a few Facebook mobile browser versions. Here are instructions for each.
How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser
Open Facebook in your mobile browser
Scroll to the bottom and tap “Settings & Privacy”
Select “Security” then “Security and Login”
Select “Change Password”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save changes”
How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser
Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right
Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Password and Security”
Select “Change Password”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save Changes”
How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser
Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right
Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login”
Select “Change Password”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save Changes”
How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Lite app
Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right
Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login”
Select “Change Password”
Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice
Tap “Save Changes”
