Someone tried prying into your Facebook account? Here is how to change your password on any device

You’ve probably heard the advice that you should change your passwords every few months to keep your digital accounts secure. This advice has long been standard, though cybersecurity experts have come out in recent years to assure internet users that a password change is likely unnecessary with a strong, unique password.

That said, you might not have a strong and unique Facebook password. Maybe a reshuffled spelling of your name is the key to your account. But if it's not strong, there's a chance that someone could be trying to breach your Facebook account. In which case, it's probably time to change your password.

Here is how to reset your password on any device, according to Facebook:

Not only should you use different passwords for all accounts – and reputable password manager apps are a handy way to remember them all – but you could also try to use a passphrase instead of a password.

MORE FACEBOOK TIPS

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: The week's biggest tech stories, delivered to your inbox

How to reset your Facebook password on a computer

Once logged in, click the dropdown tab icon in the top right corner Click “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab Select “Security and Login” Select “Edit” next to “change password” Type your current password followed by your new password Select “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook iOS app

Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & privacy” Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Android app

Open the Facebook Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & Privacy” Select “Security and Login” then select “Change password.” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save changes” There are a few Facebook mobile browser versions. Here are instructions for each.

Story continues

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

Open Facebook in your mobile browser Scroll to the bottom and tap “Settings & Privacy” Select “Security” then “Security and Login” Select “Change Password” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Password and Security” Select “Change Password” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on mobile browser

Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login” Select “Change Password” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save Changes”

How to reset your Facebook password on Facebook Lite app

Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right Scroll down and open "Settings" then select “Security and Login” Select “Change Password” Enter your current password, then enter your new password twice Tap “Save Changes”

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to change Facebook password to keep your account secure