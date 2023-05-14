Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Somero Enterprises' (LON:SOM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 19% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Somero Enterprises' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Somero Enterprises is:

40% = US$31m ÷ US$77m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.40.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Somero Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

To begin with, Somero Enterprises has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Somero Enterprises was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Somero Enterprises' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is Somero Enterprises Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) for Somero Enterprises suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Somero Enterprises has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Somero Enterprises' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Somero Enterprises' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

