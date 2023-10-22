Somero Enterprises, Inc.'s (LON:SOM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Somero Enterprises' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Somero Enterprises is:

35% = US$26m ÷ US$74m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.35 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Somero Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

To begin with, Somero Enterprises has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 12% net income growth seen by Somero Enterprises over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Somero Enterprises' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.1%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SOM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SOM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Somero Enterprises Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Somero Enterprises has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Somero Enterprises has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Somero Enterprises' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Somero Enterprises' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

