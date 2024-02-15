Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Somero Enterprises' (LON:SOM) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Somero Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = US$36m ÷ (US$91m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Somero Enterprises has an ROCE of 47%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Somero Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Somero Enterprises Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Somero Enterprises. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 47% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Somero Enterprises has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Somero Enterprises does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

