This Somerset business won big on Canada's Shark Tank. Here's what happened.

SOMERSET — Local business owner Patti Shaker won big on Canada’s version of Shark Tank, with two big investors opting to throw their weight behind her business idea.

“So now everything else will really begin to ramp up for us,” she said.

Earlier this year, Shaker and her Canada-based business partner, Angele Miller, filmed an episode of Dragons Den Canada, a reality TV show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a group of potential investors, or “dragons.”

They were promoting their brand Inca Glow, an all-natural hair treatment line, and their plan to expand the brand into a franchised salon model.

After filming, they had to wait until the episode aired last week to reveal what ended up happening in the “den.” But after Thursday’s airdate, they could reveal that two of the investors, Arlene Dickinson and Wes Hall, both chose to buy 20% of the company for $250,000 each.

Somerset resident Patti Shaker, left, and business partner Angele Miller appear on an episode of Dragons Den.

Overall, they received offers from four of the "dragons." Investor Robert Herjavec, who’s also appeared on the similar American show Shark Tank, wanted to buy the company from them outright, Shaker said.

She and Miller had to make a quick decision, briefly huddling on the set stage while the investors looked on.

“It was probably less than a minute that we had to decide,” she said.

Now that the episode has aired, the company can start moving on following up with the dragons’ offers. They now plan to open 15 new franchises in the next year. Hall, who owns a group of Hilton hotels also plans to introduce their products in his hotels.

“That’s what we wanted,” Shaker said. “We had such a wonderful experience.”

Shaker said she and her partner, who’s from a tiny town in Canada, are both proud to see how much their business has grown.

“We’re both from small towns,” she said. “We feel like it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset business wows investors on Shark Tank-style TV show