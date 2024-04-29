Somerset County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024

Basking Ridge

  • 113 Wexford Way. $999,000.

  • 356 Mount Airy Road. $910,000.

  • 44 Berta Place. $995,000.

  • 199 Irving Place #C1. $375,000.

  • 38 Jamestown Road #6. $405,000.

Bedminster

  • 378 Finch Lane. $495,000.

  • 40 Stone Run Road #1703. $470,000.

  • 95 Wescott Road #7795. $375,000.

Bernardsville

  • 15 Charles Road. $1,520,000.

  • 28 Courter St. $787,500.

  • 35 Garibaldi St. $650,000.

  • 132 Claremont Road #7d. $253,000.

Bound Brook

  • 525 Dalay Place. $450,000.

  • 540 Hayward St. $442,000.

  • 707 Hawthorne Ave. $630,000.

Branchburg

  • 105 Bowman Court. $1,177,500.

  • 113 N Branch River Road. $441,000.

  • 38 Station Road. $780,000.

Bridgewater

  • 185 Mary Court. $377,500.

  • 327 Greenfield Road. $490,000.

  • 3 Dartmouth Ave. #A. $209,000.

Far Hills

  • 4 Hurlingham Club Road #2. $775,000.

Franklin Park

  • 24 Fisher Drive #F3. $311,000.

  • 40 Amethyyst Way #F1. $345,000.

Green Brook

  • 137 Greenbrook Road. $535,000.

  • 18 Andrew St. $515,000.

  • 225 W End Ave. $920,000.

  • 1042 Shadowlawn Drive #1342. $520,000.

Hillsborough

  • 102 Kimberly Road. $590,000.

  • 104 Kimberly Road. $565,000.

  • 119 Hollow Oak Court. $417,000.

  • 164 Johanson Ave. $620,000.

  • 35 Norton Road. $765,025.

  • 37 Norton Road. $784,900.

  • 4 Hope Court. $910,000.

  • 839 E Brookside Lane. $458,000.

  • 88 Oxford Place. $1,055,000.

  • 1030 Robin Road #303. $225,000.

  • 3620 Royce Court #36073. $282,000.

Martinsville

  • 1608 Washington Valley Road. $600,000.

North Plainfield

  • 221 Greenbrook Road. $479,000.

  • 39 Willow Ave. $730,000.

  • 86 Myrtle Ave. $495,000.

  • 401 US Highway 22 #A. $203,000.

Raritan Borough

  • 38 Tillman St. $399,000.

  • 56 2nd Ave. $650,000.

Somerset

  • 116 Selbey Court. $385,000.

  • 17 Stryker Road. $560,000.

  • 174 Hyde Park Road. $455,000.

  • 207 Wilson Road. $680,000.

  • 218 Learnington Way. $480,000.

  • 246 Harlech Way. $525,000.

  • 283 Longwood Lane. $720,000.

  • 43 Whitby Circle. $440,000.

  • 6 Tall Oaks Road. $420,000.

  • 204 Kingsberry Drive. $430,000.

  • 21 Beaconsfield Place #7. $220,000.

Somerville

  • 179 Grove St. #A. $150,000.

Warren

  • 1 Softwood Way. $1,127,000.

  • 31 Betsy Ross Drive. $1,295,000.

  • 6 Evergreen Court. $1,999,000.

  • 6 Golden Rod Drive. $777,860.

Watchung

  • 52 Redmont Road. $1,711,152.

