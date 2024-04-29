Somerset County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024
Basking Ridge
113 Wexford Way. $999,000.
356 Mount Airy Road. $910,000.
44 Berta Place. $995,000.
199 Irving Place #C1. $375,000.
38 Jamestown Road #6. $405,000.
Bedminster
378 Finch Lane. $495,000.
40 Stone Run Road #1703. $470,000.
95 Wescott Road #7795. $375,000.
Bernardsville
15 Charles Road. $1,520,000.
28 Courter St. $787,500.
35 Garibaldi St. $650,000.
132 Claremont Road #7d. $253,000.
Bound Brook
525 Dalay Place. $450,000.
540 Hayward St. $442,000.
707 Hawthorne Ave. $630,000.
Branchburg
105 Bowman Court. $1,177,500.
113 N Branch River Road. $441,000.
38 Station Road. $780,000.
Bridgewater
185 Mary Court. $377,500.
327 Greenfield Road. $490,000.
3 Dartmouth Ave. #A. $209,000.
Far Hills
4 Hurlingham Club Road #2. $775,000.
Franklin Park
24 Fisher Drive #F3. $311,000.
40 Amethyyst Way #F1. $345,000.
Green Brook
137 Greenbrook Road. $535,000.
18 Andrew St. $515,000.
225 W End Ave. $920,000.
1042 Shadowlawn Drive #1342. $520,000.
Hillsborough
102 Kimberly Road. $590,000.
104 Kimberly Road. $565,000.
119 Hollow Oak Court. $417,000.
164 Johanson Ave. $620,000.
35 Norton Road. $765,025.
37 Norton Road. $784,900.
4 Hope Court. $910,000.
839 E Brookside Lane. $458,000.
88 Oxford Place. $1,055,000.
1030 Robin Road #303. $225,000.
3620 Royce Court #36073. $282,000.
Martinsville
1608 Washington Valley Road. $600,000.
North Plainfield
221 Greenbrook Road. $479,000.
39 Willow Ave. $730,000.
86 Myrtle Ave. $495,000.
401 US Highway 22 #A. $203,000.
Raritan Borough
38 Tillman St. $399,000.
56 2nd Ave. $650,000.
Somerset
116 Selbey Court. $385,000.
17 Stryker Road. $560,000.
174 Hyde Park Road. $455,000.
207 Wilson Road. $680,000.
218 Learnington Way. $480,000.
246 Harlech Way. $525,000.
283 Longwood Lane. $720,000.
43 Whitby Circle. $440,000.
6 Tall Oaks Road. $420,000.
204 Kingsberry Drive. $430,000.
21 Beaconsfield Place #7. $220,000.
Somerville
179 Grove St. #A. $150,000.
Warren
1 Softwood Way. $1,127,000.
31 Betsy Ross Drive. $1,295,000.
6 Evergreen Court. $1,999,000.
6 Golden Rod Drive. $777,860.
Watchung
52 Redmont Road. $1,711,152.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset County home sales for the week of April 28, 2024