Somerset County lottery player wins $197,163 playing Jersey Cash 5

A lottery player in Somerset County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Monday.

One ticket sold at Bernardsville Shop Rite in Bernardsville, 93 Morristown Road, matched all five numbers to win the $197,163 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Monday, April 22, were: 16, 26, 33, 40 and 42 and the XTRA number was: 03.

Bernardsville Shop Rite gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

