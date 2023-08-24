Somerset County property transfers for Aug. 14-18

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Aug. 14-18:

Brian Osborne to Donna Morgan, Conemaugh Township, $125,000.

Robert Frankosky Jr., Michele and Thomas Balanda Jr., and Mark and Shannon Frankosky, to Norman Franklin Spahn Jr. and Jodi Oliver Spahn, Shade Township, $155,000.

Stewart Jr. and Rebecca Sander to Lawrence II and Tara Lynn Watson, Addison Township, $290,000.

Allen Lee Yoder, Aldon Dean Yoder and Daniel Ray Yoder, co-executors under the last will and testament of Grace Arlene Yoder, to Darrin Yoder and Julie Aeschliman, Conemaugh Township, $87,000.

Richard Mostoller, by his agent-in-fact Keith Mostoller, to David and Kelly Byer, Conemaugh Township, $165,000.

Scott and Kelley Rohrbaugh to Cavin Fogie, Somerset Township, $230,000.

Somerset County Tax Claim Bureau, trustee for Hans Heuer, to Keith Allen Hay, Meyersdale Borough, $76,503.60.

Carole Bailey to Emily Rizzi, Heather Gennaula and Alexandra Reading, Middlecreek Township, $560,000.

Sean and Annette Isgan to Mark and Jennifer Greig, Somerset Township, $30,000.

Chad and Nicole Mullen to Riley Kalina, Lincoln Township, $20,000.

Ronald II and Vi Ann Brant to Charles and Wendy Metheney, Somerset Borough, $125,000.

Jenna Fleegle and John Gerney to Leslie Barker, Shade Township, $68,500.

Michael and Peggy Wright to Marion Nichols, Rockwood Borough, $143,000.

Alexander Pleban and Alexander Pleban, trustee of the Alex Pleban Trust, to Gregory and Jennifer Costello, Middlecreek Township, $240,000.

Michael and Kelli Bradley to Emily Barchey and Alex Schreckengost, Middlecreek Township, $340,000.

Billie Zahurak to Richard Gilson, Conemaugh Township, $54,900.

Eileen Wagstaff to Steven and Dawn Fassnacht, Conemaugh Township, $176,000.

Lori Reese, administratrix c.t.a. of the last will and testament of Donna Meyers, to Cody Wayne Dotson, Conemaugh Township, $175,000.

Scott Oakes and Deborah Deyarmin Oakes to Tyler and Morgan Heidorn, Windber Borough, $139,000.

Dennis Zolla, attorney-in-fact for Robert Zolla and for Evelyn Zolla, under powers of attorney, to Reuben and Keah Filbrun, Stonycreek Township, $136,000.

Troy Niessner, administrator of the estate of Scott Niessner, to Benjamin Thomas Gergely, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $167,500.

Elvin and Faith Stoltzfus to Andrew Barron, Somerset Township, $50,000.

Edward Jr. and Cheryl Pollock, and Douglas and Jillian Pollock to Daniel Telenko and Clay Albert Horst, Somerset Township, $199,000.

Larry Cornell Sr., by and through his agent Agnes Marie Cornell, and Marie Cornell, to Thomas and Jill Mitros, Middlecreek Township, $380,000.

Sarah Mendak to Diana Crandall and Mark Emery, Jefferson Township, $150,000.

Susan Meyers Woy, executrix of the estate of Ruth Meyers; Susan Meyers Woy, as heir and devisee of Ruth Meyers and Mark Woy; Richard Meyers Jr., executor of the estate of Ruth Meyers, and Richard Meyers Jr., as heir and devisee of Ruth Meyers and Amy Meyers, to Micah Scott Ream, Scott Terry Ream and Joshua Paul Dibert, Somerset Township, $85,000.

Dustin Ronald and Bethanne Terhorst, to Jason Manculich, Stonycreek Township, $90,000.

William Douglas and Michelle Douglas to Gregory Paul Krogen and Gretchen Elisabeth Baker, Indian Lake Borough, $360,000.

Jonathan Byler and Marcelle Kmiecik Byler to Stephen Ray and Anita Ruth Hochstetler, Salisbury Borough, $140,000.

Mark Bowman, administrator CTA for the estate of Terry Bowman, to Michael Kyle and Danyelle Burkholder, Larimer Township, $45,409.20.

Mark Bowman, administrator CTA for the estate of Terry Bowman to Michael and Danyelle Burkholder, Larimer Township, $250,000.

Dinesh Sharma to Brendan and Noelle Appley, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $320,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County property transfers for Aug. 14-18