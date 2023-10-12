Advertisement
Somerset County property transfers recorded between Oct. 2-6

Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
·3 min read

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Oct. 2-6.

  • Stephen and Rebecca Myers to John and Kristen Whitney, Jefferson Township, $250,000.

  • Ronald Schrack to Brian and Dorothy Bowser, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $55,000.

  • Joseph Cominsky to Anita Faas, Ogle Township, $490,000.

  • Shayna Licastro to Adam Paul, Shade Township, $95,000.

  • Thomas and Deborah Seybold to John and Lisa Gnesda, Somerset Township, $285,000.

  • Michael Alan and Marcie Simmons to Jessica Harbaugh, Brothersvalley Township, $205,000.

  • Donald and Loretta Deal and Monica Porter to Brittany Yvonne and Ryan Alan Miller, Greenville Township, $135,000.

  • Jonathan and Shannon Marie Weiss to Michael Scibetta and Teresa Brown, Middlecreek Township, $322,000.

  • Edward Surkosky to Edward Surkosky, Thomas Fry and Douglas Fry, Ogle Township, $58,851.20.

  • Michael and Jane Wolfe to Barney Eisentrout, Berlin Borough, $25,000.

  • JKM2 Properties LLC to Rothrock Partners LLC, Somerset Borough, $39,600.

  • Dennis and Joann Saylor to Adam and Allison Poznanski, Conemaugh Township, $40,000.

  • Jeffrey Custer to Magdaleno Sereno Rodriguez and Barbara Lara, Somerset Township, $125,000.

  • Michael Paul Livengood to Dean and Clarissa Senft, Somerset Township, $15,000.

  • Melissa Friedline to Lisa Ann Yeckley and Adam Joseph Yeckley, Jenner Township, $120,000.

  • Jeffrey and Judy Kerr to Shawn Peter and Michele Vita Barry, Addison Township, $365,000.

  • James Kot, executor under the last will and testament of Eleanor Esdinsky, to Ian Wilt, Windber Borough, $53,500.

  • Susan Ashe and Susan Beresik to Eric Stauffer, Indian Lake Borough, $110,000.

  • Charles Farina to Els Squared LLC, Jefferson Township, $410,000.

  • Roger Williams to Russell and Vicki Stern, Somerset Township, $190,000.

  • Michael and Danyelle Burkholder to Caleb John Jano and Lindsay Renee Harrold, Meyersdale Borough, $140,000.

  • Jon and Sharon Clapper to Science Nation LLC, Summit Township, $22,500.

  • Andrew and Stephanie Thomas to Thomas Family Holdings LLC, Meyersdale Borough, $425,000.

  • Michael Mcgrady to Joseph and Melissa Hyzy, Shade Township, $300,000.

  • Glenn Pritts to Eric Todd Berkey, Milford Township, $70,000.

  • Glenn Pritts to Eric Todd Berkey, Milford Township, $30,000.

  • James and Kim Van Buren to Vicci and Matthew Franz, Middlecreek Township, $498,000.

  • Simeon Nedyalkov to Kristopher and Rebecca Choltco, Jefferson Township, $50,000.

  • Shannon Charlton and Ava Charlton to Brian Costea, Stonycreek Township, $285,000.

  • TWAS properties LLC to NNN Reit Trust, Somerset Township, $4,125,000.

  • Ronald Dakan to 330 Deer Ridge LLC, Middlecreek Township, $1,000,000.

  • Basin Industries LLC to Jaime and Kimberly Hidalgo, Indian Lake Borough, $215,000.

  • Lauren Williams, also known as L. Bruce and Diana Andrea Williams, to Michael and Karen Lee, Summit Township, $460,000.

  • Jacob and Kristin Bowman to Christopher Harbaugh, Casselman Borough, $38,000.

  • Robert and Marcia Synan to James Sobieralski and Stone Sobieralski, Jefferson Township, $145,000.

Recorder of Deeds report for September

Patricia Peifer, Recorder of Deeds, issued this collection report for September.

Affordable Housing Fund: $4,450; miscellaneous: $892; entries: $16,109.78; Writs Commission: $14.94; Municipal Tax Commission: $5,248.90; State Tax Commission: $2,624.44; County Records Improvement Fund: $1,530; Recorder's Improvement Fund: $2,295; Demolition Fund: $6,090. Total: $39,255.06.

Township and borough: $257,195.90; state: $259,820.36. Total brought into office: $556,271.32.

