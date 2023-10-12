Somerset County property transfers recorded between Oct. 2-6
Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Oct. 2-6.
Stephen and Rebecca Myers to John and Kristen Whitney, Jefferson Township, $250,000.
Ronald Schrack to Brian and Dorothy Bowser, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $55,000.
Joseph Cominsky to Anita Faas, Ogle Township, $490,000.
Shayna Licastro to Adam Paul, Shade Township, $95,000.
Thomas and Deborah Seybold to John and Lisa Gnesda, Somerset Township, $285,000.
Michael Alan and Marcie Simmons to Jessica Harbaugh, Brothersvalley Township, $205,000.
Donald and Loretta Deal and Monica Porter to Brittany Yvonne and Ryan Alan Miller, Greenville Township, $135,000.
Jonathan and Shannon Marie Weiss to Michael Scibetta and Teresa Brown, Middlecreek Township, $322,000.
Edward Surkosky to Edward Surkosky, Thomas Fry and Douglas Fry, Ogle Township, $58,851.20.
Michael and Jane Wolfe to Barney Eisentrout, Berlin Borough, $25,000.
JKM2 Properties LLC to Rothrock Partners LLC, Somerset Borough, $39,600.
Dennis and Joann Saylor to Adam and Allison Poznanski, Conemaugh Township, $40,000.
Jeffrey Custer to Magdaleno Sereno Rodriguez and Barbara Lara, Somerset Township, $125,000.
Michael Paul Livengood to Dean and Clarissa Senft, Somerset Township, $15,000.
Melissa Friedline to Lisa Ann Yeckley and Adam Joseph Yeckley, Jenner Township, $120,000.
Jeffrey and Judy Kerr to Shawn Peter and Michele Vita Barry, Addison Township, $365,000.
James Kot, executor under the last will and testament of Eleanor Esdinsky, to Ian Wilt, Windber Borough, $53,500.
Susan Ashe and Susan Beresik to Eric Stauffer, Indian Lake Borough, $110,000.
Charles Farina to Els Squared LLC, Jefferson Township, $410,000.
Roger Williams to Russell and Vicki Stern, Somerset Township, $190,000.
Michael and Danyelle Burkholder to Caleb John Jano and Lindsay Renee Harrold, Meyersdale Borough, $140,000.
Jon and Sharon Clapper to Science Nation LLC, Summit Township, $22,500.
Andrew and Stephanie Thomas to Thomas Family Holdings LLC, Meyersdale Borough, $425,000.
Michael Mcgrady to Joseph and Melissa Hyzy, Shade Township, $300,000.
Glenn Pritts to Eric Todd Berkey, Milford Township, $70,000.
Glenn Pritts to Eric Todd Berkey, Milford Township, $30,000.
James and Kim Van Buren to Vicci and Matthew Franz, Middlecreek Township, $498,000.
Simeon Nedyalkov to Kristopher and Rebecca Choltco, Jefferson Township, $50,000.
Shannon Charlton and Ava Charlton to Brian Costea, Stonycreek Township, $285,000.
TWAS properties LLC to NNN Reit Trust, Somerset Township, $4,125,000.
Ronald Dakan to 330 Deer Ridge LLC, Middlecreek Township, $1,000,000.
Basin Industries LLC to Jaime and Kimberly Hidalgo, Indian Lake Borough, $215,000.
Lauren Williams, also known as L. Bruce and Diana Andrea Williams, to Michael and Karen Lee, Summit Township, $460,000.
Jacob and Kristin Bowman to Christopher Harbaugh, Casselman Borough, $38,000.
Robert and Marcia Synan to James Sobieralski and Stone Sobieralski, Jefferson Township, $145,000.
