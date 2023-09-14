Somerset County property transfers for Sept. 2-8

Reuters

The United Auto Workers on Wednesday outlined plans for a series of strikes targeting individual U.S. auto plants in what would be its first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers if agreements are not reached by late Thursday. "To win, we're likely going to have to take action," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a Facebook Live address, adding the UAW was not planning company-wide walkouts if no deal was reached but would escalate if negotiations did not improve. Fain said the Detroit Three automakers had offered 146,000 U.S. autoworkers pay raises of as much as 20% over four and a half years but called the hikes inadequate.