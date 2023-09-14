U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Somerset County property transfers for Sept. 2-8

Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
·3 min read

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 4-8.

  • Richard Jr. and Lijin Strick to Kenneth and Cheyenne Post, Paint Borough, $21,000.

  • Ruth Elizabeth Horner to Brandon and Kailee Bloom, Conemaugh Township, $143,000.

  • Jane Snyder, formerly known as Jane Menhorn, to Candace Danielle and Cory Stitely, Quemahoning Township, $177,500.

  • Paul and Deborah Fox to Wolfpitt LLC, Middlecreek Township, $295,000.

  • Paul and Therese Ganster to Jason Jeffrey and Lindsey Surlas, Jefferson Township, $185,000.

  • Christopher Witt to Jordan Andrew Carl Siegfried, Lower Turkeyfoot Township, $30,000.

  • Terry and Patricia St. Clair to William and Diane Walsh, Indian Lake Borough, $35,000.

  • James and Brooke Gnagey, James and Joann Gnagey, and Tesia Gnagey to Sabastian Layton and Jamie Sarver, Summit Township, $180,000.

  • Nicholas and Anna Vari to Joshua and Lisa Waskowitz, Middlecreek Township, $418,000.

  • Rachel Kimmel to William Henry Beldock III, Meyersdale Borough, $185,000.

  • John and Vickie Watkins to Matthew and Melissa Webreck, Brothersvalley Township, $300,000.

  • Michael Boychuk and Dana Bossola-Boychuk, and Michael and Kelly Bossola, to Gabriel Omar Cisneros and Holly Nicole Thomas, Middlecreek Township, $364,900.

  • Ronald Berkebile to Chelsey Yutzy, Quemahoning Township, $90,000.

  • Dale and Donna Steitz to William Wesley Hodge, Serenity Yurchick and Anthony Hodge, Conemaugh Township, $239,900.

  • Connie Craft and David Craft, and Ronald Scott and Kristina Marie Deutsch, Addison Township, $430,000.

  • Gerald and Joanne Bell to Dennis Grubor and Rosemarie Schmidt, Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $267,000.

  • Bradley Walker and Charlene Walker, co-executors of the estate of Jeanne Walker, to William Austin Crawford Swihura and Kelli Elizabeth Swihura, Somerset Township, $225,000.

  • Kathryn Kemp, Somerset Galleries and by and through her agents Debra Barron and Antoinette Botti, to Alexandra Canonico, Somerset Borough, $75,000.

  • Lori Pritts Miller to Brian Dragt, Jenner Township, $135,000.

  • Randy Fieg to Edward Jonathan Buck, Somerset Township, $120,000.

  • Somerset County Tax Claim Bureau, trustee for E. Sylvester Jaquay, to Scott Duppstadt, Paint Borough, $28,961.40.

  • Jeffrey and Rebecca Lively to Steven Muha, Windber Borough, $120,000.

  • Timothy and Marie Baroni to Jason Forrest and Kathryn Jo Carver, Stonycreek Township, $260,000.

  • Angermeier Tool & Die Inc. to Glenn and Mary June Gross, Jefferson Township, $15,000.

  • Marion Miller, by her attorney in fact, Douglas Miller by power of attorney to Allen and Kathleen Stump, Somerset Borough, $150,000.

  • Nicholas Turcato and Mark Turcato to Joseph Fred and Sonja Rae Russo, Paint Borough, $53,000.

  • Beverly Leventry to Kenneth Blair, Quemahoning Township, $12,000.

  • Acra Properties LLC to Paxker Properties LLC, Windber Borough, $48,000.

  • Edward Roskosh and Robert Roskosh, succesor co-trustees of the Martin Roskosh Irrevocable Trust under agreement, to Brantley Edward and Alexandra Rae Rigo, Stonycreek Township, $130,000.

  • Flood City Church Inc. to Westover General partnership, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $120,000.

  • Charles Bradley and Susan Rebecca Bittner to Allen Jr. and Betty Strasser, Berlin Borough, $230,000.

  • Shane and Tara Keim to Cody Stewart and Tess Straight, Berlin Borough, $228,000.

Recorder of Deeds report

Patricia Peifer, Recorder of Deeds, issued the report of collections made during August:

Affordable Housing Fund $4,800; miscellaneous $1,171.50; entries $15,426.51; Writs Commission $14.49; Municipal Tax Commission $4,112.43; State Tax Commission $2,056.22; County Records Improvement Fund $1.502; Recorder's Improvement Fund $2,253; Demolition Fund $6,720. Total: $38,056.15.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County property transfers for Sept. 2-8