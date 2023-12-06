Somerset County 'sick bank' policy draws questions; incoming commissioners to reopen budget

Dec. 6—SOMERSET, Pa. — Questions about a decades-old "sick leave bank" prompted incoming Somerset County commissioners — including lone returnee Pamela Tokar-Ickes — to call for the program to be reexamined.

The voluntary employee program was created 20 years ago before the county added short- and long-term disability coverage. It gives full-time staff who accrued 10 sick days the ability to contribute up to six of those days toward additional time off for qualified "unforeseen medical emergencies" and "catastrophic" events, the policy shows.

County commissioners said the policy once enabled employees to rally around a colleague who suffered a severe medical hardship, too. Before it was amended multiple times — as recently as 2011 — employees with oversight board approval were able to donate hours to colleagues facing life-threatening conditions, Tokar — Ickes said.

Claims about the program stirred debate at Tuesday's commissioners meeting, with board critics contending Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley used 33 1/2 hours of fellow employees' sick time without authorization.

"County employees I've talked to are livid," Younkin said, saying he's heard from a number of them.

Lepley said critics have gotten fellow workers unnecessarily excited. The human resources director said she used only hours she accrued and contributed.

"I cannot use sick time that another employee contributed," Lepley said, noting that the policy was changed years ago. "I had 10 days to use, I used 10 days."

Somerset County Commissioners Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson said participants in the program — the HR director included — cannot exceed their personal accrued time, meaning anyone who contributes has no risk of losing their time to anyone else.

But Dawson and Tokar-Ickes also said they can understand why county employees are confused about the Sick Leave Bank program process, noting that it has been adjusted and in many ways, replaced by newer employee benefits over the last decade.

Story continues

And the "as-needed" board created to administer the bank hasn't met in years, they acknowledged.

Approximately 100 of the county's 312 full-time current employees contributed to the sick bank over the years. Over the past 18 months, just two other employees have used it, according to figures provided by the Human Resources Office.

County commissioners said they did not know exactly when the change occurred, but the county's HR director has administered the program for years, the board said.

But that's not how the policy states it should operate, Somerset County resident Lester Younkin said.

As written, one elected commissioner, an elected appointee and a department head and representatives from all four of the county's unions were each set to serve on the board alongside the county's human resources director, the policy states.

"The board is supposed to review it, not the commissioners," he said, saying it's up to them to determine what is an "emergency" situation.

After Tuesday's meeting, Younkin — a frequent critic of the outgoing administration — said Lepley's timesheets back his argument about whether her sick time was authorized.

"The commissioners can try to spin this however they want. If she received approval to use those hours, where's the signature on her time sheet?" Younkin said.

Younkin said the issues only came out because he requested a Right-To-Know request seeking information on a handful of county director's time sheets, Lepley's included.

A state Open Records Office panel ruled the documents were public after an appeal this fall.

Younkin has continued to accuse the board of hiding information to protect themselves and some department heads.

County Treasurer Tony DeLuca, Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec and AFSCME union representative Jerry George also raised concerns about the sick bank's oversight.

Dawson said those concerns arose because people looked at county documents and "jumped to conclusions" without getting a complete picture of the issue.

Checks and balances are in place to ensure staff — including department heads — aren't taking time off they aren't entitled to, she said.

"The HR director reports to the commissioners," said Stephanie Fera, whose Pittsburgh firm, Gabriel Fera, serves as solicitor for the county, noting the commissioners board has the final say over its department heads' sick leave requests.

And sick leave and medical issues "aren't public," she added, noting that federal HIPAA law changes make it unlawful to discuss personal medical issues with a board of county peers, such as a Sick Leave Bank board.

Younkin said the county should've been more forthcoming about the issue during Tuesday's meeting — not afterward.

But the commissioners board said they can't get into public debates involving personnel matters — such as reasons for sick leave — in a public setting.

"There are things we can and cannot say," Dawson said afterward.

"And there are still privacy laws that must be adhered to," Fera said.

But Tokar-Ickes and fellow commissioner-elect Brian Fochtman said it's clear the county needs to take a fresh look at the Sick Leave Bank program to see what other changes might need to be made and how it should operate.

"We need to look at how it should be structured moving forward," she said.

Fochtman agreed, saying county employees also need a clear understanding of how the program operates and how their days will be approved.

"If it's been amended this much — and I have no reason not to believe otherwise — then that information needs to be distributed to the employees," he said, noting that the current policy isn't clear enough, as written.

Deputy hire debate

County Sheriff Dustin Weir also accused the county's outgoing board of overstepping its role Tuesday, saying they were preventing him from rehiring a deputy to his office.

The issue revolves around certification requirements the now-former Sheriff's Office employee has not yet met.

Weir has been pushing the board to bring the county man back on the payroll anyway, saying he has scheduled to take a test Dec. 20 that would open the door for him to become certified as a deputy.

Somerset's commissioners said they are worried about the legal consequences.

The now-former employee didn't have a law enforcement background but served as an apprentice-style employee for the past year, while working to obtain his Sheriff's Deputy Training Academy certification. State law gives employees one year to complete the process.

Weir said the man didn't pass the physical "PT" portion.

"His test is already scheduled. He's waiting to take it again," Weir said, adding that he would not perform any duties as a deputy until he's cleared the requirements to do so.

It's worth rehiring him to give the man another chance because "we have a year invested in him. He already has his uniform," Weir said.

Fera said the issue is that now that the one-year window has expired, a deputy sheriff who isn't certified for the role isn't legally permitted to perform those law enforcement duties, such as transporting a prisoner to the courthouse.

Tokar-Ickes said the county is not trying to overstep Weir's ability to hire staff, but they also need to ensure the county is able to employ and pay him.

"I have to make sure there isn't an audit issue for the taxpayers of Somerset County," Tokar- Ickes said.

But she said she's willing to working with Weir to see if there's a way to find a resolution both sides can agree to.

Meeting delayed

Tuesday's meeting was delayed 20 minutes to comply with the state's recently revamped Sunshine Act requirements.

The meeting itself was advertised publicly but new law requires agendas for upcoming meetings to also be posted no less than 24 hours prior to a meeting, and online if a government agency — in this case county government — operates a website.

County officials said the agenda wasn't posted online until after 10:30 a.m. Monday, requiring the brief delay.

Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act has been modified in recent years to enhance transparency for citizens who may want to attend public meetings.

Somerset County's outgoing board of commissioners is scheduled to give final approval later this month to a $60 million spending plan that keeps taxes as-is in 2024.

But the new board, which includes two commissioners-elect in Irv Kimmel Jr. and Fochtman who will serve as majority commissioners, is tasked with ensuring the county stays within the spending plan.

It's a reason Fochtman said the new board will reopen the budget in January to give it another look.

"Hopefully, once it's final, the 2024 budget is fantastic and we don't really need to do anything," he said. "But we're going to have to live with the budget in 2024, so reopening it seems like the smart thing to do."

The move is common after county election years when new commissioner majorities are sworn in.

At the end of the day, the new board will have to adhere to the same bottom line, Fochtman added, noting that anywhere spending might be increased, "we're going to have to find somewhere else to trim from."