Somerset County solicitor firm resigns; outgoing commissioners reflect on term in final board meeting

Dec. 20—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County won't just have a new board of commissioners in 2024.

For the second time in a year, the county will likely have a new county solicitor, too.

In what serves as the final meeting for outgoing majority members Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson, the board accepted Pittsburgh-based municipal law firm Gabriel Fera's resignation letter.

The departure is effective Dec. 31.

And Christopher Gabriel, one of the firm's founding partners, wrote that it was submitted that way to "allow the incoming board of commissioners to select the counsel of their choice for this role."

Gabriel Fera remains under contract as the county's labor counsel, which they've handled for approximately six years.

The firm took over solicitor's duties, at a month-to-month retainer not to exceed $125,000 annually, in March after longtime solicitor Michael Barbera stepped down, citing the increased complexities and demands from county government.

Barbera, who served as a part-time solicitor, said the county needed a larger firm able to dedicate more time to the increased complexities and demand of today's county government.

Barbera recommended Gabriel Fera for the role, noting the firm represents counties — and their unique needs — across the state.

But during a heated election year that saw the commissioners under steady criticism, the firm's hire was scrutinized by the county board's critics, who said the county should have chose a local firm and was paying too much money.

Somerset County resident Lester Younkin submitted record requests for monthly itemized invoices to track the county's legal expenses and often clashed with Gabriel Fera representatives over his arguments.

On Tuesday, Younkin said he wasn't surprised the firm was leaving.

"In April, I stood here and said they'd take the $125,000 and run by the end of the year," Younkin said. "They did exactly what I said they were going to do."

Story continues

Walker and Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes saw it differently, describing the resignation as a formality, given that the year was coming to an end and the firm had no contractual obligation to stay.

According to figures provided by the county Tuesday, Gabriel Fera has billed Somerset County a total of $96,921. That includes an invoice received this week that will be paid by the end of the month, Dawson said.

The commissioners credited the firm's professionalism and expertise during a busy year.

The board did not mention specific legal matters the law firm handled. But that included dozens of Right-To-Know requests, several memorandums or contract agreements with county unions and, separately, represented the county in civil court.

In the spring, the firm successfully defended the county in a lawsuit over suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' effort to collect several years' worth of salary for his $185,000 job while he was awaiting trial.

Both the county and a Commonwealth appeals court rejected the effort.

Fuhrman said the firm would be willing to return as solicitor in 2024 under the same terms, if the new board saw fit.

Commissioner-elect Brian Fochtman said he didn't foresee that occurring.

He and fellow Commissioner- elect Irv Kimmel Jr. were among the group that disagreed with the idea of looking outside the county for legal representation.

Fochtman said there's interest from local attorneys in serving the county.

"We're definitely looking to bring the solicitorship of the county back to a local firm, or a local attorney," he said Tuesday, adding that he is confident there are local bar association members willing and qualified to serve.

That probably isn't as simple for a field as specialized as labor representation, Fochtman added.

While he'd be open to talking with area firms, Fochtman said it's more likely that Gabriel Fera will continue handling union negotiations for the county in 2024.

2024 budget

The commissioners said the 2024 budget would allocate approximately $100,000 for legal costs next year. That includes solicitor costs as well as labor counsel fees, which are separate line items.

As expect, Somerset's commissioners board gave final approval to the 2024 budget, which keeps taxes unchanged as previously announced.

The budget total is $60,758,364.

Millage remains at 13.36 mills, with 13.36 of that reserved for the general fund and the rest allocated to debt service, the board said.

Tokar-Ickes took a moment during the meeting to thank fellow members Dawson and Walker for their years of service.

She noted the past four years were historically challenging — starting with the historic COVID-19 pandemic that impacted every level of county government — as well as the schools, municipalities and schools within Somerset.

"Being an elected official isn't an easy venture," she said.

County officials oversee a $60 million budget and more than 400 employees.

Dawson noted she was proud that the county was able to navigate the pandemic's challenges by adapting and taking appropriate safety measures while keeping county government and its offices open — and without layoffs.

She noted county officials were able to divvy out more than $6 million to nonprofits, businesses, police departments and schools reeling from COVID-19 challenges.

Walker said he was proudest of the board's efforts to move U.S. Route 219's final completion toward reality.

The project is now on Penn-DOT's 10-year plan with an estimated completion date of 2031 and millions in funds for design and right of way secured.

Four years ago, there were questions whether the final six miles to Maryland would ever occur. The board voted to hire consultants with D.C. ties to push the effort forward, eventually succeeding in the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"Without a doubt, our work on U.S. Route 219 is what I'm proudest of," Walker said.