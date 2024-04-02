Somerset man pleads guilty to computer fraud, identity theft

Apr. 2—A Somerset man charged with illegally using a computer to file fake death certificates for himself has submitted a plea deal in federal court.

Jesse Kipf, 39, admitted in the plea deal that one of the reasons he filed those death certificates was to avoid outstanding child support payments.

Kipf pleaded guilty to one count of Computer Fraud and one count of Aggravated Identity Theft. As part of the plea deal, the U.S. agreed to drop eight other counts.

According to court documents Kipf used a computer in Somerset on Jan. 20, 2023, to access the Hawaii Death Registry System. He used the credentials of a physician living in another state to create a death "case" for himself, then assign himself as the medical certifier for the case.

Kipf used the credentials of this physician without his permission or knowledge, which led to the identity theft charge.

The plea agreement states that Kipf's actions "resulted in the Defendant being registered as deceased in many government databases."

It goes on to say that Kipf added himself to the death registry system of other states.

He was also accused of infiltrating private business networks using credentials he stole from other people, then attempted to sell that access to "potential buyers online."

This caused "damaged to multiple computer networks," and caused more than $195,000 in damages.

As part of the deal, Kipf agreed to pay back the $195,000 in restitution to various people and businesses.

Kipf is also facing up to five years in prison, and has agreed to forfeit 16 electronic devices as well as more than $16,000 in gold and silver coins he purchased between December 2022 and September 2023.

Kipf's rearraignment has been set for April 12 in U.S. District Court in London. Should the plea deal be accepted, formal sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

