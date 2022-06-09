Do Something Big With Realized Worth

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Realized Worth

If you haven’t heard, we at Realized Worth are working on Something Big. We’ve spent 15 years developing resources for over 100 global companies, 15 years troubleshooting challenges with your peers and industry executives, and 15 years collecting the best people and information in social impact. Soon, there will be one place for you to access it all. If you know Realized Worth, you probably know us for our work on volunteering strategy, volunteer network building, or employee volunteer training. If you don’t know Realized Worth, allow us to introduce ourselves: we’re a global consulting company that, for the last 15 years, has worked with big brands and incredible people who give a damn (excuse our French) about driving change and social movements. We do that by helping companies implement the

One thing that has become abundantly clear over the last 15 years is that CSR isn’t as “cute” as a lot of people think. As much as it can be inspiring and “feel good,” it can, at times, be hard, grueling, and tedious work. It takes a lot of tenacity, perseverance, and patience to make change in this complicated world, complicated further by the tension between corporation and community. On top of that, CSR isn’t that old and the work is constantly evolving with the state of society and social consciousness. We know you, as social impact professionals, are often searching for something that doesn’t exist yet, re-inventing a wheel that already exists in another corner of the industry, trying to sell the value of yourselves and your work to your leadership, or struggling to make time to focus on what you really got into this for: social impact. That’s where Something Big comes in. We’re out to save you time, money, and headache. We’re out to elevate you, your team, and your social impact programs.

Realized Worth has created an online portal designed to help you and your team get the job done and become the best at what you do. We’re talking tools, templates, infographics, one-pagers, case studies, research, frameworks, videos, training, and so much more. It’s all created and curated by Realized Worth, so you can be sure everything is rooted in 15 years of experience, research, and best practice in the field. It’s a one-stop-shop for the whole team, and it’ll just keep getting better and better.

