Need something sweet for Mother's Day? Save 20% at Cheryl's Cookies to satisfy mom's sweet tooth.

If you're struggling to find the perfect Mother's Day gift, we have a sale for you. Who doesn't love something sweet, tasty and pretty? Cheryl's Cookies has tons of delicious deals on cookies, brownies and more. Ahead of mom's big day, you can save 20% on all orders of $49.99 or more when you use code LUVMOM20 at checkout.

Shop Cheryl's Cookies

Now through Sunday, May 14, save 20% on sweet treats for mom at Cheryl's Cookies. Whether you're in a pinch and want to have something cute delivered to mom's doorstep or have a mom with a serious sweet tooth, there are tons of tasty options on sale at Cheryl's Cookies. Shop gift baskets, boxes and more ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

If mom loves a beautiful bouquet with a sweet twist, consider the Buttercream Frosted Long Stemmed Cookie Flowers from Cheryl’s Cookies. This pretty arrangement includes 12 buttercream frosted cookies in the shape of flowers. We can’t guarantee that these tasty cookies will last as long as actual flowers, but they’re sure to impress mom! Normally $49.99, you can save $10 when you use code LUVMOM20 at checkout and ring up at $39.99 before taxes and shipping fees.

If you are looking for a delicious Mother's Day gift to surprise the lady in your life with, Cheryl's Cookies has the best deals on edible presents. Shop the sale today before the savings get eaten up!

