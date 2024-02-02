'Sometimes life just pans out as it should': New owner embraces Terrace Inn's history

BAY VIEW — For Mary Beth Bennett, there was never a question about what she wanted to do.

Straight out of high school, she went into hospitality, and in her career, she found a love for boutique properties. So when she heard the owner of the Terrace Inn and 1911 Restaurant may be looking to retire, she felt like the stars aligned.

Mary Beth Bennett closed on the Terrace Inn in late July 2023.

"Sometimes life just pans out as it should," Bennett said about purchasing the historic Bay View property.

After graduating from Harbor Springs High School in 2006, Bennett headed to Boston University. She started working in Massachusetts before moving to Chicago, and then Miami Beach — but in the back of her mind, she always knew she wanted to come home to Northern Michigan.

"I feel calmer and more settled than I have in a long time," Bennett said. "In a place like Miami Beach or Chicago, you kind of get lost in the crowd. And I feel like I have the opportunity to really set down roots here and hopefully make a positive impact on the community."

A view into the 1911 Restaurant on Jan. 31, 2024.

She started looking for properties to purchase and bring new life to, and the Terrace Inn caught her eye.

"There's limited opportunities up here. There's limited hotels up here and they're pretty settled and they have their people," Bennett said. "I really wanted to be able to come in and create the kind of experience that I was looking for when I visit Petoskey and Harbor Springs."

She had heard through the grapevine that the previous owners were looking to retire, so she set up a meeting with them. Bennett closed on the property in July.

A list of local haunts sticks out of the typewriter near the entrance of the Terrace Inn.

"I couldn't have asked for a better six months. Closing in the end of July, I kind of got thrown to the wolves," Bennett said. "It got me to get to know the kinks of the building really quickly. And when you're testing things at full tilt, the weak spots come out — which then gives me focus for this winter when we do have a little bit more time, we have a little bit more space, to work on projects, fix things, take the time to do things right."

The Terrace Inn was built and opened in 1911 and has 38 rooms and a few apartments available, usually reserved for staffers, Bennett said. Now the Inn's fifth owner, she said she wants to honor the history of the property while still helping to breathe new life into it.

A small seating area near the entrance to the Terrace Inn on Jan. 31, 2024.

From an exterior paint job to replaced light fixtures, the Terrace Inn may start to look different, but there won't be any huge demolition projects.

"What I really want to focus on is getting the original design and the original architecture to really shine," Bennett said.

A vintage postcard depicts the Terrace Inn in Bay View.

She said she has been working with a neighbor — whose uncle was William DeVol, the man who built the Inn — to try to bring some historical elements back to the property. Bennett said she's been going through more information and photos to try to restore some elements.

"That's something that I'm excited about is kind of bringing back those historical elements, but keeping it in line with some of the design expectations that people have from an inn or a hotel when they're going someplace special," Bennett said. "We want to keep it fresh. We want it to feel very alive, very of the moment, while staying true to its historic roots."

The Terrace Inn and 1911 Restaurant is located at 1549 Glendale Ave. in the Bay View Association.

When it comes to the Terrace Inn property, Bennett said the project seemed manageable as a first-time business owner.

"As a first-time business owner, I felt like I was coming into a situation that I wasn't going to be in over my hat. It felt manageable, which was huge to me," she said. "I have a lot of confidence in what I have done, but this is a totally different experience."

The Terrace Inn in Bay View was built and opened in 1911.

Bennett added that the maintenance work the previous owners had done on the Terrace Inn wouldn't leave her drowning in updates and changes.

"It wasn't a total gut job. It is just really purely maintaining the property ... it felt like that perfect sweet spot of being a place that I could put my touch on without having to start from the ground up," Bennett said.

