Somewear Labs Raises $13.7M Series A Round

0
·3 min read

Funding enables deeper investment into critical communications platform to serve operations in environments with unstable connectivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewear Labs, the enabler of critical communications for the world's most important organizations, today announced it has raised $13.7 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by a group of over a dozen current and former Fortune 500 CEOs and legendary investors, chaired by David Dorman (former CEO of AT&T and former Chairman of Motorola), and including Egon Durban (Co-CEO of Silver Lake Partners), Sam Palmisano (former IBM CEO), Chuck Robbins (CEO of Cisco), and Scott Sandell (Managing Partner at NEA).

Somewear Labs Raises $13.7M Series A Round

Somewear will use the funding to further expand its platform's ability to enable group communications in remote, denied, and austere operating environments.

Somewear's software platform and satellite-powered hardware enable commercial and government teams to maintain situational awareness during high-pressure operations. Recent examples include how Somewear supported operators fighting wildfires like the Oak Fire in California and National Guardsmen conducting search and rescue missions during the extreme flooding in Kentucky.

Somewear CEO James Kubik said, "Our goal at Somewear has always been to save lives by providing reliable access to information, communications and safety in any environment. We're thrilled to welcome this exceptionally experienced group of operators and partners who deeply understand how to rapidly scale and deliver cutting-edge technologies like ours to the world's largest and most important organizations."

David Dorman said, "Somewear has created a secure, feature-rich application platform with many potential use cases. Our investment group has significant operational expertise and deep investment experience in the communication technology domain. I am excited to be involved and look forward to working closely with the Somewear team on their efforts to build a successful business."

The investment group includes: David Dorman (Former CEO of AT&T), Sam Palmisano (Former CEO of IBM), Chuck Robbins (CEO of Cisco), Egon Durban (Co-CEO of Silver Lake Partners), Jerry Yang (Co-Founder and former CEO of Yahoo!), Taylor Glover (CEO of Turner Enterprises), Tom Noonan (Partner & Co-Founder of TechOperators), Lee Styslinger III (CEO of Altec Inc), Tom Ryan (Former CEO of CVS), Scott Sandell (Managing Partner at NEA), George Still (former Managing General Partner at Norwest Ventures and Vice-Chairman at Workday), Geoff Yang (Founding Managing Partner at Redpoint Ventures), Doug Dillard (Managing Partner Slewgrass Capital), David Brown, Harris Barton, Chris O'Donnell. The round also welcomed Steve Burke's Madison Valley Partners (Former CEO of NBCUniversal), Knoll Ventures Fund II GP, LLC and participation from existing investors including Bling Capital, the Webb Investment Network and Matt Kraning (Co-Founder of Expanse).

ABOUT SOMEWEAR LABS:

Somewear Labs is a technology company built around a mission to keep people in touch, informed and safe in every environment. Founded by engineers with experience at Tesla, Apple and Intuit, Somewear is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and trusted by a wide range of customers from world travelers to wildland firefighters to operators within the US Department of Defense. For career opportunities and more information, visit www.somewearlabs.com.

Media Contact:
Sarah Dziadzio
Purple Orange Digital
Sarah@Purpleorangepr.com
413.454.1503

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/somewear-labs-raises-13-7m-series-a-round-301630544.html

SOURCE Somewear Labs

