Sompo International announces the establishment of its Tokyo Office, Ken Reilly to join as Head of the Office

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.
·2 min read
Sompo International Holdings Ltd.
Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today the appointment of Kenneth Reilly as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Global Business Department, Sompo Holdings and Executive Vice President, Head of the new Sompo International Tokyo office, effective July 1, 2022. Ken will report to both Mikio Okumura, Chief Operating Officer, Sompo Holdings and James Shea, Chairman and CEO, Sompo International.

James Shea shared, "Establishing our new Sompo International office in Tokyo is a big step forward towards increasing collaboration and education amongst the employees of Sompo International and the Sompo Insurance companies in Japan. I’m very excited to have Ken join to lead these efforts. Ken and his team will focus on building 'One Sompo,' delivering a consistent market approach across all of our lines of insurance business while sharing best practices and strengthening the strategic alignment between Sompo International and the other Sompo Group insurance companies.”

Mr. Reilly brings more than 25 years of international experience to Sompo International, most recently as CEO & President of Japan’s 5th largest non-life insurance company. Having worked in New York, London, Hong Kong, Bermuda and Tokyo, he brings a depth of global expertise including a strong underwriting background in commercial and personal lines portfolios, as well as product development, local and global growth strategies, controls, and governance.

About Sompo International
Sompo International refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings, Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With approximately 10,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over $36B in GPW, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on Linked In or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com


