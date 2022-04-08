Sompo International announces the establishment of its Tokyo Office, Ken Reilly to join as Head of the Office

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today the appointment of Kenneth Reilly as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Global Business Department, Sompo Holdings and Executive Vice President, Head of the new Sompo International Tokyo office, effective July 1, 2022. Ken will report to both Mikio Okumura, Chief Operating Officer, Sompo Holdings and James Shea, Chairman and CEO, Sompo International.



James Shea shared, "Establishing our new Sompo International office in Tokyo is a big step forward towards increasing collaboration and education amongst the employees of Sompo International and the Sompo Insurance companies in Japan. I’m very excited to have Ken join to lead these efforts. Ken and his team will focus on building 'One Sompo,' delivering a consistent market approach across all of our lines of insurance business while sharing best practices and strengthening the strategic alignment between Sompo International and the other Sompo Group insurance companies.”

Mr. Reilly brings more than 25 years of international experience to Sompo International, most recently as CEO & President of Japan’s 5th largest non-life insurance company. Having worked in New York, London, Hong Kong, Bermuda and Tokyo, he brings a depth of global expertise including a strong underwriting background in commercial and personal lines portfolios, as well as product development, local and global growth strategies, controls, and governance.

