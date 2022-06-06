Sompo International appoints Nicholas Walsh to Board of Directors

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced today the appointment of Nicholas Walsh to the Board of Directors of Sompo International Holdings Ltd.



“We are very pleased to welcome Nicholas Walsh to the board,” said James Shea, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO for Sompo International. “Nic is a respected leader with over 50 years’ experience in insurance. His expertise and guidance will be invaluable to Sompo International as we expand and grow our business while leading with our core values and putting our customers and trading partners at the center of everything we do.”

“It is a very exciting time for Sompo International. Its strength, dynamic and market presence demonstrate that the company is thriving. I’m honored to be part of Sompo International’s ongoing expansion and sustainable growth story,” said Nicholas Walsh.

Mr. Walsh spent 42 years with AIG, holding numerous leadership positions. He retired in 2014 as Vice Chairman of AIG Property and Casualty Inc. and previously served as Executive Vice President of AIG Inc., CEO of AIG’s international general insurance business and chair of several AIG regional companies.

Mr. Walsh has extensive experience on internal boards and international societies. Since 2020, he has been an independent director of McGill and Partners Ltd. and McGill Global Solutions LLC, serving on all board committees. From 2014 to 2019, Mr. Walsh was an independent director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) PLC, a London-based multinational insurance broker, where he served as a member of Remuneration, Compensation and Nomination Committees and Audit and Risk Committees, and as a director of JLT’s U.S. subsidiaries.

Mr. Walsh holds dual British and American citizenship. He was educated at Wellington College, United Kingdom, before studying Business Administration at CEPAC in Brussels, Belgium.

Story continues

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With approximately 10,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 29 countries and over $36 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact

Sompo International

Cara Gallagher

SVP, Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com



