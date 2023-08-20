Son-in-law of late Russian oligarch sues Revolut in ‘debanking’ row

Ildar Uzebekov claims Revolut showed a ‘lack of care and rigour’ when shutting his account - Heathcliff O'Malley

Revolut has been hit with a “debanking” lawsuit by the son-in-law of a late Russian oligarch, who claims the fintech unfairly closed his account.

Ildar Uzbekov, a Kazakh-born British citizen who owns a vineyard in Kent, launched a legal battle against Revolut earlier this year over allegations the firm cut him off unexpectedly in 2020.

Legal documents seen by The Telegraph show Mr Uzebekov has claimed Revolut showed a “lack of care and rigour” when shutting his account as it relied upon incorrect media reports.

Court papers allege his account was initially frozen for six weeks before it was deactivated without any explanation.

Revolut is defending the claim.

The legal battle has emerged in the wake of the scandal involving Nigel Farage, the former UK Independence Party leader who had his bank account closed by Coutts in June over his political views.

The controversy led to the departure of Dame Alison Rose, chief executive of the NatWest Group, which owns Coutts, and Peter Flavel, who resigned as Coutts chief executive soon after.

Mr Uzbekov’s case does not involve his political views, but documents have revealed Revolut closed his account because of “adverse media” regarding his alleged ties to Russia.

He claims the articles made “no adverse allegations” about him but rather referred to his father-in-law, Alexander Shchukin, a Russian mining magnate who died two years ago.

Mr Uzbekov said “there was no good reason” to suspect he was behaving fraudulently, and claimed the closure of his account caused him “distress and inconvenience”.

He told the Observer in 2020 he was the victim of a Kremlin-backed smear campaign: “I am a British citizen and this was an attempt to destroy me and my family.”

Mr Uzbekov, whose wife runs a gallery in Mayfair, London, has claimed Revolut’s flawed processes have “potentially very serious repercussions” for customers.

A spokesman for Revolut said: “We cannot comment on allegations subject to ongoing legal proceedings.”

Mr Uzbekov declined to comment.

The legal row is the latest headache for Revolut as it fights to rescue its application for a banking licence in the UK.

Earlier this year, the company was hit by the resignation of two senior executives and a warning from its independent auditor that its 2021 revenues “may be materially misstated”.

