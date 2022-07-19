U.S. markets closed

Sonar Platform Officially Opens New Office in Jakarta

Sonar is a Dataxet company, the fastest growing media intelligence group in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonar Platform was founded in 2015 by Amien Krisna and M. Ridwan Agustiawan. Their vision to change how organizations use real-time social media data to power everyday business decisions drove early and rapid growth.

Sonar Platform Officially Opens New Office in Jakarta
Sonar Platform Officially Opens New Office in Jakarta

In 2020, Dataxet acquired Sonar with the goal of leveraging their dynamic platform and tech expertise to build the leading media intelligence network in Southeast Asia.

David Liu, Founder and CEO of Dataxet, shared, "Three years ago, we set out to build an Asian based CommsTech company. After an exhaustive exploration of potential partners across the region, we selected Sonar. Their technology and people have helped us realize our vision to provide customers with a world-class platform and local market expertise across South-East Asia."

Since the acquisition, Sonar has further expanded their service offerings, accelerated technology development and strengthened the team. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonar delivered 20%+ YOY revenue growth of revenue and added over 50 clients.

Sonar Platform is an integrated Media Intelligence platform that delivers mission critical insights and automated reports based on social, digital, and traditional media content and conversations. The AI-enabled offering includes Trend Analysis, Influencer Management and Social Marketing capabilities. They have a history of innovative firsts, like including eCommerce and Tik Tok data on their platform.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Sonar’s new office in Jakarta
Ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Sonar’s new office in Jakarta

In 2022, Sonar officially opened their new office in Jakarta, celebrated by Sonar's clients as well as our partners and friends from the media intelligence industry. Dataxet's attendees included David Liu (Founder and CEO of Dataxet), Jason Lee (Managing Partner of Dataxet), Amien Krisna (Founder of Sonar Platform and CTO of Dataxet), Joseph Wong (CFO of Dataxet) and Evasari Sitorus (Managing Director of Sonar Platform).

Evasari Sitorus welcomed the guests and shared, "I am honored to join Sonar's family and am amazed by how our integrated platform can turn millions of stories and conversations into data-driven insights. With Dataxet's resources and the support of our Partners and Clients, we will continue to set the pace for media intelligence in Indonesia".

Founder of Sonar and Dataxet's CTO Amien shared, "This year is very special because we're reimagining what the platform experience can deliver for customers. We're proud of the business value we're delivering to users through our AI-enabled platform and deep knowledge of the Indonesian market".

Dataxet launched in 2020 with a vision to create the first Asia-based CommsTech group. In just two years, Dataxet has grown across Southeast Asia through acquisitions of Sonar in Indonesia, InfoQuest in Thailand, NAMA in Malaysia and a joint venture with Truescope in Singapore. Their best-in-class media intelligence technology, data and insights are serving over 300 blue chip enterprise and public sector clients.

SOURCE Sonar Platform

