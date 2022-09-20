U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.25
    -10.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,057.00
    -60.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,980.75
    -43.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1433
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6600
    +0.4420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.62
    +853.77 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +13.70 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.35
    +6.67 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Sonata Software Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award

·2 min read

Sonata Software is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding achievement and innovation.

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company that enables platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, has once again been named a member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications, for 2022/2023 . Membership in this elite group is based on all round performance - that rank Sonata in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

Sonata_Software_Logo
Sonata_Software_Logo

2022/2023 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023 as well as virtual meetings between June 2022 and August 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Sonata Software for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

Sonata is a global leader in digital transformation services, with decades of experience working with enterprises, providing open, connected, intelligent and scalable solutions. Sonata has worked with customers across multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, finance and travel. The company has longstanding relationship with Microsoft, a collaboration that has lasted more than 30 years, with specific emphasis on Dynamics, BizApps, Cloud and Data. The company has, over time, honed their signature Platformation™ approach and aligned to the Microsoft strategy to help customers unlock tremendous value from their digital transformation initiatives.

"Sonata invested in a 360 degree relationship with Microsoft for more than 15 years and has built deep expertise, full stack capabilities across Microsoft Business Applications, Azure, Data and AI. Sonata's deep focus on Enterprise Modernization and Transformation on Microsoft Business Application platform, through its differentiated Platformation™ methodology and IPs, accelerated the realization of value. This recognition is one more testament to Sonata's relationship with Microsoft, adding value to the customers," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Sr. VP and Global Head, Microsoft Service line.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:

Nandita Venkatesh
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560019, India
Tel: +91 80 67781999
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

SOURCE Sonata Software

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Apple Will Hike App Store Prices from Europe to Asia Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled major increases to its price tiers on apps and in-app purchases from Europe to Asia, protecting its margins as major currencies tumble against the US dollar.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto

  • Watch Out For Crypto Scams Linked To the Queen

    Scammers are focused on making money and don't miss any opportunities, especially when news is global.

  • This Digital Bank Could Rally Hard in the Next Bull Market

    Shares of financial technology company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have fallen more than 70% from their highs; surely something must be wrong with the business, right? The ongoing student loan freeze hurt the company, but is that a reason to avoid the stock? Banking is one of the world's oldest industries, and traditional banks have ruled that roost for centuries.

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • Apple's New AirPods Pro Already On Sale at Amazon

    The new true wireless earbuds don't launch until Sept. 23, but Amazon is already discounting them.

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • Ether’s Outlook Darkens in Charts Capturing Hangover After the Merge

    (Bloomberg) -- The fanfare over a revamp of the Ethereum blockchain is still echoing across the cryptoverse but that’s doing little to stem a slide in Ether.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game St

  • Apple Readies iOS 16 Bug Fix for Next Week

    Some people who bought Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro are experiencing strange camera behavior when filming with social-media apps. Apple has plans to fix it and other bugs.

  • All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts

    The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

  • 70mai Launches the First 360° Rotatable Dash Cam

    70mai, an industry-leading auto intelligence company dedicated to driving smart innovations with its break-through products, announced the launch of the Dash Cam Omni. The patented 360° rotating design solved a pain point of similar products in which the image became distorted due to its large field of view. Omni is the first dash cam from 70mai that utilizes an AI algorithm to boost car safety during parking surveillance. To explore more about Omni, please visit http://omni.70mai.com.

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

    Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages ...

  • Apple Pay Later is coming soon to iOS 16. What you need to know about buy now pay later option.

    Not every feature was available with the launch of iOS 16. Among them is Apple Pay Later, leveraging "buy now, pay later" options.

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...

  • This Genius Move by Disney Could Crown it Streaming King

    Disney is pushing subscribers toward its bundle and possibly an app -- moves that could put it ahead of the competition.