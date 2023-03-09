U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.75
    -9.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,772.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,173.75
    -54.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.80
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.77
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.09
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5280
    -0.7440 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,654.21
    -370.74 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.94
    -10.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,890.54
    -39.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Sonata Software Announces Global Partnership with Sinequa to Scale Enterprise Search Solutions

·2 min read

Sonata Software becomes the latest Sinequa Global Gold Services Partner to help data-driven organizations accelerate innovation

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a leading Modernization and Digital Engineering company, has announced that it has signed a Global Gold Services partnership agreement with Sinequa, the leading enterprise search cloud company. This partnership enables Sonata to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organizations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customized domain and situational applications.

Sonata Software Logo
Sonata Software Logo

In January 2020, Encore Software Services, a Sonata company, entered into a Gold Services Partnership agreement with Sinequa covering the United States. Since then, Encore has successfully implemented Sinequa's Search Cloud Platform for customers in pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking and insurance and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai, India with certified consultants to provide high quality implementation services to its global customers.

"We are proud to see our partnership with Sinequa expanding beyond United States. It's a testimony of our strong collaboration in delivering distinctive set of innovative search solutions to our customers and enabling them to achieve superior customer service, along with an enhanced digital experience and optimized operational capabilities," said Samir Dhir, MD and CEO, Sonata Software.

Sinequa helps the world's largest and most complex organizations improve information discovery and knowledge management with intelligent search solutions. Sinequa's AI-powered search platform, optimized for Microsoft Azure, connects unstructured and structured data with a unified search interface to provide insights using deep learning, state-of-the-art natural language processing, knowledge mining and neural search. Sinequa delivers an optimal set of features and capabilities needed to accelerate the building and scaling of any insight application for the most complex and high-value use cases. The platform has been designed from the ground up to respect all security protocols and content access rights without compromise.

"Sinequa is proud to welcome Sonata and the team from Encore Software Services as our Global Gold Services Partner. Sonata brings experienced experts to implement and quickly customize our Search Cloud platform, allowing customers to extract new and useful business insights from the vast quantities of available data," said Alexandre Bilger, CEO, Sinequa.

"Sinequa's 200+ connectors, SBA Framework with Starter Apps enable us to deploy enterprise search solution for our customers in a matter of weeks that would have taken us many months to deliver without it," said Prasanth Kedarisetty, Sr Vice President at Sonata Software.

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only
Nandita Venkatesh, 
Sonata Software Limited 
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110 
A.P.S. Trust Building, 
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony 
Bangalore 560004, India 
Tel:+91806778199 
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

 

SOURCE Sonata Software

Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • Alibaba Blockchain Deal Hints at Crypto Push

    The Chinese e-commerce company's cloud computing arm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mysten Labs, which developed the Sui blockchain network.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Layoffs Are 'Setting an Example' For Tech

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.

  • Sony's concerned Call of Duty will be worse on PlayStation if Microsoft buys Activision

    Sony has suggested that Microsoft could (perhaps unintentionally) kneecap the performance and quality of Call of Duty on PlayStation, which might result in fans switching to Xbox.

  • Qorvo (QRVO) Unveils Single-Chip Battery Management Solutions

    Qorvo's (QRVO) new single-chip battery management solution supports 20-Cell systems and enhances the designer's capabilities by addressing the rising demand for longer battery life and fast charging features.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • TikTok is as dangerous as any social media app

    TikTok is a threat to your privacy just like every other social network is.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Rookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Graduate traders are earning salaries of as much as $400,000 straight out of school.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysBut this isn’t New York, London or Hong Kong. It’s Sydney, where firms including Citadel Secu

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet

  • Is $5 Million Enough to Retire at 60?

    Based on the median costs of living in most parts of America, $5 million is more than enough for a very comfortable retirement. Based on average market returns, $5 million can support many households indefinitely. However, it also depends on … Continue reading → The post Is $5 Million Enough to Retire at 60? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Dutch to restrict semiconductor tech exports to China, joining US effort

    AMSTERDAM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Netherlands' government on Wednesday said it plans new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to protect national security, joining the U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China. The announcement marked the first concrete move by the Dutch, who oversee essential chipmaking technology, toward adopting rules urged by Washington to hobble China's chipmaking industry and slow its military advances. The U.S. in October imposed sweeping export restrictions on shipments of American chipmaking tools to China, but for the restrictions to be effective it needs other key suppliers in the Netherlands and Japan, who produce key chipmaking technology, to agree.

  • The most interesting foldables, rollables and demos at MWC 2023

    All the unconventional, eye-catching phones that showed up in Barcelona.