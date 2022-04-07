U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

Sonata Software communicates CEO Succession Plan

·2 min read

Announced Mr. Samir Dhir as CEO from 8th April 2022.

BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, the global IT digital services and solutions Company today announced its CEO's transition as part of the Board's succession plan. Mr. Srikar Reddy will continue as MD and will transition to Samir over the next nine to twelve months.

Sonata Software Logo
Sonata Software Logo

Samir brings more than 25 years of leadership and industry experience to Sonata. In his last role, he served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over US $1.6B. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and Healthcare industries for Digital capabilities.

The Board also announced that there would be continuity with Mr. Srikar Reddy being elevated as Executive Vice Chairman once the above transition is complete. Srikar will continue to support the leadership team on important organizational initiatives.

All of the above are subject to Board, Shareholders' and other applicable approvals as required.

"We are excited to have Samir join us as CEO in this growth phase," said Srikar Reddy – "He is a proven leader for scaling organizations, and we believe Samir will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Sonata's growth."

"I am delighted and honored to join Sonata at this exciting time for our employees, clients, and partners," said Samir Dhir. "Sonata has a great trajectory with strong partnerships and market momentum. I look forward to working with Sonata teams globally to help scale the platform leveraging the deep expertise and knowledge of our employees to support our clients' digital journey."

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:

Nandita Venkatesh

Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560019, India
Tel: +91 80 67781999
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonata-software-communicates-ceo-succession-plan-301520278.html

SOURCE Sonata Software

