Sonata Software Partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail'

·2 min read

Further strengthens its offerings to the retail industry

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company, partners with Microsoft in its launch of 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail', further strengthening its offerings to the retail industry.

Sonata_Software_Logo
Sonata_Software_Logo

For over three decades, Sonata Software has been a partner with Microsoft, delivering high quality products and services based on Microsoft's offerings. The 'Microsoft Cloud for Retail' collaboration is expected to further strengthen that relationship.

Sonata Software has delivered high-quality solutions for retailers world-wide over the years, based on a deep understanding of retail markets and retailers' needs, using world-class IPs, in-house migration and modernization tools, strong engineering services, all underpinned by Platformation™, its unique digital transformation framework. Sonata Connected Retail delivers personalized, intelligent, and adaptive solutions that allow retailers to unlock the potential latent in their businesses and deal with shifting market landscapes.

"Sonata Connected Retail stands for best-in-class omnichannel experiences for retail customers, helping them create personalized shopping experiences for their customers, across physical and digital worlds. The partnership with Microsoft Cloud for Retail will further enhance our capabilities, with its emphasis on leveraging data, elevating the shopping experience, building real-time, sustainable supply chains, and empowering store associates," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Head, BizApps and Industry Platforms, Sonata Software.

Robbee Minicola, Senior Director, Partner Strategy, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries at Microsoft, added, "Sonata and Microsoft have had a longstanding relationship, and together, we will deliver solutions that allow retailers to build resilience and grow now and into the future."

Customers can find the Sonata Connected Retail solution through Microsoft AppSource.

Sonata Software is a Microsoft Gold Partner, recognized for its expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on the Microsoft stack. Sonata is a member of the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications and Microsoft named us their Partner of the Year for Biz Apps in the India region in 2021. Sonata also holds a range of advanced specializations from Microsoft.

About Sonata Software

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonata-software-partners-with-microsoft-in-its-launch-of-microsoft-cloud-for-retail-301476309.html

SOURCE Sonata Software

