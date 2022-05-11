Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SOND
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.
Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.
What: Sonder Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2022 Call
When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial (877) 800-8199 or (615) 622-8089 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 3179398.
Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.
About Sonder Holdings Inc.
Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 35 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.
To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.
Contacts
Media:
press@sonder.com
Investor:
ir@sonder.com