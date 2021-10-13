U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

Sonendo Announces Inaugural EndoCon Conference on Endodontic Innovation in San Diego

·3 min read

400 Members of Global Endodontic Industry Gather for Three Days of Hands-On Learning, Lectures and Continuing Education

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced the inaugural Endodontic Conference on Innovation (EndoCon). The Sonendo and TDO Software-sponsored event, which takes place live and virtually from Oct. 14-16 in San Diego, brings together over 400 members and thought leaders of the endodontic community from around the world to improve patient experiences, deliver better clinical outcomes, and enhance practice management proficiencies.

Sonendo Inc.
Sonendo Inc.

"This integrated and comprehensive congress brings together the knowledge, experience and know-how from highly-respected members of the endodontic community, who are committed to the pursuit of innovation and patient outcomes," said Bjarne Bergheim, president and CEO of Sonendo. "We are excited to be able to support the industry through sponsorship of the largest live event of the year."

EndoCon is the evolution of the annual Pacific Endodontic Research Foundation (PERF) Scientific Session and TDO Software user group meeting, which has served as a platform for collaboration and innovation elevating the endodontic specialty to the highest level for over 20 years.

The first-ever EndoCon conference will feature 60 lectures delivered by over 70 expert speakers, spanning clinician, assistant and administrative courses alongside a hands-on learning lab and opportunity to engage with 20 exhibitors. Special events at the 2021 event include luncheons for resident and program directors and women in endodontics, as well as scientific presentations by PERF. In addition, professional continuing education credits for clinician attendees will be provided by the Dental Board of California, ADA CERP and AGD PACE.

The full agenda for EndoCon 2021 may be found at www.endocon.com/sessions.

ABOUT SONENDO

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo has developed the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonendo-announces-inaugural-endocon-conference-on-endodontic-innovation-in-san-diego-301399624.html

SOURCE Sonendo

