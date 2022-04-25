Sonic Drive-In adds new big dill cheeseburger, pickle fries to menus for limited time

Pickle lovers, rejoice!

For a limited time, Sonic Drive-In locations will be offering two new menu items that are perfect for pickle enthusiasts everywhere: the big dill cheeseburger and pickle fries.

The latest cheeseburger concoction, which includes crispy pickle fries, crinkle cut pickle slices, and a dill-infused ranch sauce, will be available at drive-ins nationwide beginning May 2, although Sonic App users can snag an early taste starting Monday.

In addition to the big dill, Sonic fans will also have the chance to purchase the pickle fries (fried dill pickle spears cut in a fry shape) as a separate, on-the-go snack.

"Our Sonic guests know that they’ll be able to find something new, unexpected, and totally craveable every time they visit their local drive-in," Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic, said in a press release.

"As we roll into summer, we wanted to make pickles the star of the show with these two new items that provide the ultimate pickle experience," Gibson continued.

Both menu additions will be available to purchase through June 26, while supplies last.

Big Dill Cheeseburger (Courtesy: Sonic)

Inspire Brands, the parent company of Sonic, Arby's, and Buffalo Wild Wings, has been aggressive with its restaurants' menu innovations this year as competition in the space continues to heat up (no pun intended).

Earlier this month, Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with Doritos (PEP) for the release of a new "flaming hot" nacho wing sauce — just in time for the basketball playoff season.

Meanwhile, Arby's rolled out its Diablo Dare sandwich to much fanfare at the start of the year.

The savory offering, which the fast food giant claimed was the spiciest option on the market, included five levels of spice: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo BBQ sauce served on a toasted red chipotle bun.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Food Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

