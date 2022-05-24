U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2533
    -0.0055 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8330
    -1.0550 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.73
    +137.79 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Sonic Bytes Crypto Launches on Pancakeswap

Sonic Bytes
·2 min read
Sonic Bytes
Sonic Bytes

New York, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) On May 7th, 2022 Sonic Bytes, a crypto gamefi play to earn game app company, launched on Pancakeswap. Sonic Bytes ticker symbol is BYTES. Named after crypto computer bytes that are being transported on the Binance Smart Chain (blockchain). Sonic Bytes total supply is 1 Quadrilliion BYTES tokens with a tokenomics similar to Safemoon. Sonic Bytes transaction fees are 10%, broken down to 5% in reflections rewarded to holders, 3% to auto liquidity and 2% to a clean auto burn.

The Sonic Bytes Advanced Smart Contract reflections have been excluded from the liquidity pool and dead wallet. This ensures that the reflections go to the holders and the 5% is not shared anywhere else. This gives the full value of the 5% to the holders as a reward for being diamond hands.


The Sonic Bytes ecosystem empowers usage of the Sonic Bytes token. There are several parts to the ecosystem. First Sonic Bytes Token is available for purchase, we will increase the demand of purchasing Sonic Bytes tokens with our game apps. Which will use Sonic Bytes to purchase items in the games and for transactions in the games.

Majority of the games will be free to play and play to earn. Anyone playing Sonic Bytes play to earn games can earn tokens just for playing. Think about this, on an international scale this can be huge! People in countries that have increased levels of poverty have the opportunity to earn Sonic Bytes from the play to earn games and hold Sonic BYTES and gain 5% of reflections. The tokens can be saved in a wallet, used as a tradeable asset, used in the game for items in the game, such as upgrades and leveling up or sold.

Within the games will be an occasional advertisement. The money made from the advertisement spot, a portion of it will be used to buy back Sonic Bytes tokens and then given away to the play to earn game player, the remaining portion will be used for further development of Sonic Bytes. Every time Sonic Bytes Tokens are bought back it increases the 5% reflections to holders. This is a one of a kind buy back system.

Sonic Bytes will be releasing it’s first free to play game on the Google Play Store. Updates on the release dates will be announced in our Telegram Group and on our Twitter Page. Also, manual burns are starting May 21th & 28th, 2022 make sure to load up your bags before the burns begin.

Sonic Bytes Advanced Smart Contract Address: 0XFE50F64993B80B5B9CCA77F81F50B93F6330221F

Visit us on social media: Twitter  Telegram

CONTACT: Audrey Valdovino Public Relations Sonic Bytes 925-421-6804 ceo -at- sonicbytes.net


Recommended Stories

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App, Afterpay, Merchant Synergies?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Stripe launches App Marketplace, scripts and tools incorporating third-party SaaS apps that work alongside Stripe

    Stripe, the payments upstart now valued at $95 billion, has been launching a number of new products to expand beyond the API that helped make its name, to build out its position as a platform for financial services and related business infrastructure. The latest of these is making its debut today: App Marketplace, as the new service is called, is a new offering where Stripe will both provide access to third-party apps, as well as scripts created by app publishers, users and Stripe itself, that incorporate those apps with Stripe. The Marketplace is launching with 50 apps that Stripe's customers are already using as part of their marketing, payments and business development stacks, such as DocuSign, Dropbox, Intercom, Mailchimp, Ramp and Xero.

  • ‘Move-to-earn’ Solana app StepN is latest crypto gaming craze

    Since its launch in December, StepN, an app that lets users walk and run to earn tokens, has quickly become a household name in the play-to-earn blockchain gaming, or GameFi, world. Two to three million users worldwide are now active on the app every month, StepN's co-founder Jerry Huang recently told TechCrunch. As of May 22, the market cap of StepN's native token GMT stood at around $860 million.

  • Epic Games' Bandcamp temporarily wins right to use its own payments system on Google Play

    Epic Games isn't just fighting the app stores over the right to process its own in-app payments in its popular game Fortnite, it's also taken up its antitrust legal battle with the tech giants via Bandcamp, the internet music company Epic acquired in March. The following month, Epic filed an injunction asking for the right to allow Bandcamp to continue operating as usual instead of being forced to adopt Google's own payments system as is now required via a policy change, or risk expulsion from the Google Play Store. On Friday, Bandcamp prevailed on this front, earning the ability to continue to legally operate its existing payment system on Android devices until Epic's case with Google is resolved, per a new court agreement.

  • Indonesia tech firm GoTo seeks approval to issue up to 118.44bln shares

    Indonesia's biggest tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking approval to issue a maximum amount of 118.44 billion of shares worth around 10% of its total capital through a private placement. The private placement will be put forward for shareholder approval at GoTo's annual general meeting on June 28th, it said in a disclosure to the Indonesia's stock exchange on Friday. A GoTo spokesperson said on Tuesday the move is administrative and has been highlighted in its IPO prospectus.

  • Top Materials Stocks for June 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Adobe’s Narayen Says Company ‘Always Looking’ for Acquisitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen touted the software company’s nearly $5 billion in cash on its balance sheet and said it is always in the market for acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyBroadcom in Talks to A

  • What's Wrong with Facebook, Amazon and Google?

    For several weeks now, billions of dollars of market capitalization have been disappearing on a daily basis as investors' nervousness grows. One of these signals came on May 23 from the social network Snap Inc .

  • Industry Moves: Stitch Fix Taps Debbie Rose Woloshin as Chief Marketing Officer

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Leadership Lessons: Blazing a Trail by Trying New Things

    Christine Shambach, Mergers & Acquisitions Executive for PNC, reflects on a career path that has been anything but a straight line.

  • Nordstrom Shares Soar After It Lifts Forecast. Shoppers Are Buying Dress Clothes Again.

    Nordstrom's improving situation is a sign that its upscale customers are less affected by inflation than customers at more mainstream retailers.

  • 4 Overlooked Alternative Investments To Consider Adding To Your Portfolio

    Interested in exploring alternative investments as a way to diversify your portfolio? Keep reading to learn more about the types of alternative investments available and how you can start investing in each. What Are Alternative Investments?: Most people realize that investing is an important part of planning for short- and long-term financial success. Wise investing grows wealth, which leads to greater financial independence. Profits realized from smart investing can generate passive income, whi

  • China's state-backed BSN pushes new public blockchain network unlinked to cryptocurrencies for international markets

    China's Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) is building a version of the popular distributed ledger technology that is designed for use in international markets and will not involve cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ethereum. A beta version of this new blockchain, called the BSN Spartan Network, is expected to be released on August 31, according to He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, at a BSN summit in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Start-up Red Date is BSN's technical architect. Official

  • Bitcoin Records Eighth Week of Losses

    For the first time in history, bitcoin (BTC) delivered its eighth straight week of losses for investors amid weak macroeconomic sentiment, inflation concerns, systemic risk from within the crypto industry, and the lack of immediate catalysts that could drive upside growth. Plus, breaking down price predictions from Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Deere Stock Plunged Friday. Wall Street Thinks Investors Overreacted.

    Deere stock plummeted 14.1% Friday despite strong earnings and guidance from the agricultural-machinery giant. Investors had wanted more.

  • Australia's Qantas to buy majority stake in TripADeal as leisure travel rebounds

    The deal includes a provision for Qantas to take full control of TripADeal in four years and is expected to add to the national flag carrier's earnings goals for full-year 2024. Qantas Loyalty was targeting a return to double-digit growth in 2022 and an underlying earnings before income tax of A$500 million ($354.85 million) to A$600 million by fiscal 2024, it added. Earlier this month, Qantas announced its decision to buy the remaining stake in Alliance Aviation Services for A$610.8 million to expand its presence in the charter business.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Nordstrom stock rockets higher after earnings beat, increase in annual forecast

    Nordstrom Inc. shares jumped more than 20% at times in after-hours trading Tuesday after the retailer reported an unexpected profit and improving sales amid difficulties for rivals. Nordstrom reported first-quarter profit of $20 million, or 13 cents a share, up from a loss a year ago and amid analyst expectations for a loss this year. The company did post an adjusted loss of 6 cents a share, mostly related to an impairment charge related to a Trunk Club property. Sales improved to $3.47 billion

  • JPMorgan Gives the Reassurance Investors Needed

    The bank’s stock surged after it boosted its forecast for net interest income this year, but further gains might be tougher to come by.

  • KPMG fined 3.3 million pounds over Rolls-Royce audit

    Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday it has fined KPMG 3.3 million pounds ($4.16 million) over the company's audit of aero engine maker Rolls-Royce more than a decade ago. The fine relates to payments made by Rolls-Royce to agents in India and is the latest in a string of penalties imposed on KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accountants, over its audit of the aero engine group. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had initially imposed a fine of 4.5 million pounds on KPMG over the payments to agents in India but reduced that to 3.3 million pounds after admission of failures by KPMG.