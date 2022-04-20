U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

'Sonic Origins' brings four remastered games to console and PC on June 23rd

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Sega

Never mind the movies and endless spinoffs — Sega knows you want to replay the classic 2D Sonic the Hedgehog games, and it's ready to deliver. The company has announced that its Sonic Origins collection will debut June 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Switch. The $40 (£33) standard version will include remasters of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD, while a $45 (£37) Digital Deluxe edition adds difficult missions, exclusive music and cosmetics.

Every game has remastered graphics and other "enhancements" for modern hardware. You can play all of them as they were originally intended (including the old aspect ratio), but you can also experiment with features and modes that were never available on your Genesis or Mega Drive. You can play as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles in any of the games, and an "Anniversary Mode" brings in a widescreen ratio with infinite lives. You can earn medallions to unlock content by completing missions.

This won't satisfy completists. Where's the remaster of the classic 32X title Knuckles Chaotix, Sega? If you can forgive that oversight, though, this may be the easiest way to either indulge your nostalgia or introduce kids to the other iconic platformer of the 16-bit generation.

